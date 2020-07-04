First ‘Rockin’ the County’ route released

WILKES-BARRE — Officials on Friday released the route for the first the “Rockin’ the County” concerts that will feature local bands passing through five neighborhoods on a flatbed truck.
The concerts will be offered between 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. so residents can enjoy the music right on their porches.
The route for Friday, July 10:
Starts at 21-37 Old River Road and ends at the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts on Public Square.
From 21-37 Old River Road, head southwest toward West Academy Street, then toward Dagobert Street.
Make a sharp left onto Carey Avenue and then turn right onto Hanover Street and left onto Barney Street.
Next, head northeast on Barney Street toward Lockhart Street, turn right onto Wood Street and then head southeast on Wood Street toward Oregon Street.
Next turn right onto South Main Street and head southwest on South Main Street toward Blackman Street. Turn left onto Blackman Street and left onto High Street.
Next, head northeast on High Street toward Holland Street and continue toward McCarragher Street. Then head northeast on South Wilkes-Barre Boulevard toward East Northampton Street. Turn left at the first cross street onto East Northampton Street toward South Main Street.
Next, turn right onto South Main Street to Public Square and F.M. Kirby Center.
With a ban on mass gatherings due to the coronavirus, Luzerne County last week decided to replace its concerts along the Susquehanna River with on-the-road performances from a moving flatbed truck.
The lineup:
• July 10, Wilkes-Barre, Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen
• July 17, Hazleton, Indigo Moon Brass Band
• July 24, Pittston, The Mule Team
• July 31, Nanticoke, The Music of Woodstock with The Husty Brothers and Ellie Rose
• Aug. 7, Kingston/Forty Fort, Joe Nardone’s Rockology Americans
The routes and other additional information will be posted at www.VisitLuzerneCounty.com.
In a Times Leader story last week, Luzerne County tourism head Theodore Wampole wanted to make up for cancellation of the free “Rockin’ the River” concerts that drew thousands to the county-owned River Common recreation area along the river near the county courthouse in Wilkes-Barre last year.
County officials planned to make Rockin’ the River an annual event due to the success of the first series last year, but they announced in April the 2020 concerts would not be held due to the pandemic.
Wampole said he received immediate support from county Manager C. David Pedri and Will Beekman, general manager of the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre Township. Beekman helped secure the bands.
Describing the traveling concert as a “phenomenal idea,” Pedri said the bands will move at “parade speed.” He encouraged residents to relax in front of their homes for a “socially distanced enjoyable time.”
He views the concerts as a reward for residents and the sacrifices they made to bring down county coronavirus cases.
Rockin’ the County is sponsored and presented by DiscoverNEPA, an online initiative showcasing the region’s quality of life that had been launched by Mericle Development Corp. last year, according to Wampole.
Wampole said several other entities have provided in-kind contributions, including the Times Leader Media Group. If there are any remaining costs, which Wampole does not expect, they would be covered by the tourism bureau and not the county’s general fund operating budget, he said.
Residents on the concert route are asked to follow social distancing and other public health guidelines, the county said.
Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.