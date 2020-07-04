Seeking Serenity: Face masks protect our freedom to live

It’s Independence Day weekend. In between grilling up tons of hot dogs and blasting off fireworks, millions of Americans are likely to have one word on their lips more often this weekend than most throughout the rest of the year: “Freedom.”

Freedom is, ostensibly, the foundation upon which our country was built. Baked into the Constitution with the Bill of Rights comes some of the most important rights to an American citizen, including the right to freedom of speech, a speedy trial, rights pertaining to search and seizure of property, etc.

You know this. You took a middle school history class.

Over time, these freedoms were expanded to a larger population of people, because the founding fathers originally wrote that “all men were created equal,” you’d better believe they only meant white men who owned property. Thanks to the hard work of innumerable civil rights leaders, the basic, “inalienable” rights afforded by the Constitution to people of color, women, disabled people, LGBTQ people and more.

Obviously, much more work still needs to be done, as evidenced by the outpouring of anger after the death of George Floyd earlier this year. But this isn’t what I’m here to talk about today.

I want to talk about masks.

I’ve seen a lot of talk about “freedom” online, especially this year, as we all struggle to deal with the realities of living through a pandemic. I’ve seen countless people argue that the requirement to wear a mask somehow infringes upon our basic freedoms.

To this I say, “How selfish can you be?”

Your country is asking you to make one minor sacrifice to your own convenience for the sake of saving thousands of lives, and your answer is “no”?

Imagine if we had said no to the calls to sacrifice during World War II. There’s a reason we call the people who lived through that time the “Greatest Generation,” and it’s because of the extraordinary sacrifices they made in order to preserve the American way of life.

Why can’t you do that now?

A lot of the rhetoric about masks and so-called “freedom” seemed to be centered around total misinformation. “You can wear those masks if you want to,” I see a lot of comments online go, “but I won’t be living in fear.”

It’s so incredibly frustrating because that argument is based upon an incorrect assumption of what the masks are meant to do. And I know this has been explained time and time and time again, but it bears repeating because so many people are not listening.

But since it needs to be said over and over, I’ll say it again: as far as scientists can tell, the mask that I wear does nothing to keep me safe. Nothing. It’s not like wearing a seat belt in the car, because my mask doesn’t prevent me from going through the metaphorical windshield that is COVID-19.

What my mask does do, though, is prevent me from spreading the virus to other people if I should happen to have it without knowing it.

This is all to say that, if you and I are in a small room together, and you are the sort of person who has decided not to wear a mask, while I have been fastidiously wearing one every time I leave the house, only one of us are safe.

And it isn’t me. It’s you. And you’re putting me at risk — not yourself — simply because you’ve decided that your “personal freedoms” are more important than the greater good.

Deciding not to wear a mask, to continue with the car comparisons, is less like deciding to gamble on not wearing a seat belt, and it’s more like deciding to suddenly make a left turn from the right lane without using a turn signal. It’s a dangerous choice that you’re making that impacts people other than yourself, and you have decided that your personal convenience is more important than the safety of others.

According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation earlier this week, if 95% of Americans wore a face mask, we will be able to continue about our daily lives while ensuring that approximately an additional 33,000 people will still be alive between now and Oct. 1.

Think about that. 33,000 people is slightly more than the entire population of Hazleton, and a bit less than that of Wilkes-Barre. Based on the metrics that our federal government uses to make decisions about the coronavirus, your choice not wear a mask could condemn roughly one-and-a-quarter Hazletons worth of Americans to death.

And there’s not a bad chance that you will know one of the Americans who will die that could have been saved if you had decided to wear a mask.

Maybe this makes me soft or weak, but if I knew even one person’s life might be saved by my decision to wear a mask, you’d better believe I’ll do it every day until a vaccine is found

Consider that this weekend when you’re thinking about your freedoms.

