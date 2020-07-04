Wilkes-Barre fireworks petition drive, Crime Watch meeting set

July 4, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
Linda Joseph, president of The Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association, together with Wilkes-Barre District B Councilman Tony Brooks, announces a petition drive to repeal the legality of purchasing and selling ‘consumer fireworks.’

WILKES-BARRE — Linda Joseph, president of The Rolling Mill Hill Residents’ Association, together with Wilkes-Barre District B Councilman Tony Brooks, announces a petition drive to repeal the legality of purchasing and selling “consumer fireworks” as stated in Pennsylvania Act 43 which was passed in 2017.

“Consumer fireworks” are the “pyrotechnic” type currently drawing hundreds of complaints from residents of the city.

Members of the Association as well as neighbors will be gathering signatures throughout the Rolling Mill Hill to be sent to Gov. Tom Wolf, state Sens. John Yudichak and Lisa Baker, and state Reps. Eddie Day Pashinski and Aaron Kaufer.

On a related note, Mary Ellen Jones, president of the Wilkes-Barre Crime Watch Coalition, announces a Crime Watch Meeting for anyone in Wilkes-Barre to be held on Wednesday, July 8 beginning at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in the parking lot of St. Andrew’s Parish (formerly St. Patrick’s) at 316 Parrish St., Wilkes-Barre.

The coalition is committed to responding to residents complaints and will also coordinate the petition drive to reach residents in all areas of the city.

Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown and members of Wilkes-Barre City Council will also be in attendance. Petitions will be also be available to sign at the meeting on Wednesday.

Due to Gov. Wolf’s mandate, masks must be worn.

— Staff Report