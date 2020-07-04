11 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Luzerne County; no new deaths

July 4, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health Saturday reported 11 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and no new deaths.

Those numbers bring the total cases to 2,950 and the death count is at 178.

In Lackawanna County, there are 1,725 confirmed cases and 207 deaths; in Monroe County, there are 1,434 cases and 109 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there are 634 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 89,375. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

There are 6,749 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 3 new deaths reported.

Cases in Allegheny County increased 150 cases overnight.

Mask wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 634 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases.

There are 725,448 patients who have tested negative to date.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

2% are ages 13-18;

7% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49;

24% are ages 50-64; and

27% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 17,908 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,339 cases among employees, for a total of 21,247 at 709 distinct facilities in 52 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 4,592 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 6,780 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

