Union contracts on Luzerne County’s radar

July 5, 2020 Jennifer Andes News
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]
Luzerne County Courthouse

Luzerne County Courthouse

File photo

Luzerne County’s administration recently started collective bargaining negotiations with the detective union, which is operating under a contract that expires the end of this year, said county Administrative Services Division Head David Parsnik.

Only one expired county union contract is still outstanding with the assistant district attorneys/public defenders, Parsnik said.

Binding arbitration became necessary with those workers because both sides reached an impasse negotiating a new contract to replace one that expired the end of 2018, officials have said.

Parsnik said he has no idea when the arbitrator’s decision will be completed and released to the county.

Courthouse eatery

The Center City Café’s recent opening in the county courthouse basement cafeteria has been a “phenomenal” success, said county Manager C. David Pedri.

Workers and visitors at the courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre can dine in, with social distancing enforced, or pick up their orders, Pedri said.

He recently enjoyed a salad there and said the prices are reasonable.

“The food is delicious. The people love it,” Pedri said.

Council approved the lease to business owner YonKondy Enterprises LLC in March. The business will pay monthly rent of $500 for the first half of the five-year contract and $525 for the second half.

Wedding rental

After cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the county has booked its first courthouse wedding in months — a small ceremony on July 11, Pedri said.

Information on holding weddings at the facility is posted on the building/grounds department section at www.luzernecounty.org.

Tax sale

Luzerne County’s popular main Aug. 13 free-and-clear delinquent tax auction has been postponed to Nov. 5, according to Sean Shamany, a representative of county tax-claim operator Elite Revenue Solutions LLC.

This final-stage sale typically draws crowds because liens and back taxes are no longer attached.

Shamany said the rescheduling does not stem from coronavirus-related limitations on large gatherings because Elite could space people apart and limit attendees to registered bidders with no spectators. County tax sales are held at the King’s College auxiliary gym on North Main Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Instead, Shamany said the concern is fitting in all required court hearings tied to the auction while judges work to catch up on cases backlogged because of the pandemic.

There are no plans at this time to delay the Sept. 24 upset sale, which is a first stage auction, Shamany said.

Write-in votes

Luzerne County primary election voters can get a glimpse of why it took the county Election Board days to count write-in votes.

The final June 2 election results, posted on the main page at luzernecounty.org, now include the extensive list of nominees voters wrote down instead of selecting contenders on the ballot.

On both the Republican and Democratic sides in the presidential race, for example, numerous other names were entered. Among the unsuccessful nominees were docuseries tiger owner Joe Exotic, Dr. Anthony Fauci, Elon Musk and Bishop Joseph Bambera.

In all seriousness, names entered in jest slow up the processing of votes, particularly with the increase in mail-in ballots requiring the Election Board to decipher handwriting instead of reading letters typed on an electronic voting machine.

Each new write-in name also had to be manually entered into the voting results system during the review process.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.