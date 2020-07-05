Beyond the Byline: Still a time to celebrate each other

July 5, 2020 William O'Boyle Columns, Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
Bill O’Boyle

Bill O’Boyle

EDWARDSVILLE — It was good to be together again.

A group of friends gathered in one backyard Sunday and had a cookout

Social distancing was practiced. People wore masks.

But we all knew each other.

We had great food and great conversation. We laughed, we joked, we caught up with each other.

This is a group not unlike many that held similar gatherings over the July 4th weekend. These are gatherings born of lifelong friendships and family.

These sort of events have been a part of the fabric of America for generations. I fondly recall my parents taking me to these type events where people brought food, had a few adult beverages, played cards, laughed and enjoyed celebrating America’s birthday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we live. We all crave for that “return to normalcy” that we cherished for all our lives.

And it’s been a difficult pandemic to say the least. The contagion level of the coronavirus is higher than any before. People can be exposed, not realize they are carrying it and transmit it to others, many who are extremely susceptible to the effects of COVID-19.

So we must be cognizant of this when we venture out in public. We may feel we are invincible, but we are not. And I have witnessed the effort being put forth by most.

So when we gather, we protect ourselves from the virus and we protect our friends and family.

And that’s really what friendship and family are all about.

Even with our masks on and social distancing, we still got to see each other, talk to each other and enjoy each other.

And on this July 4th weekend, there were more fireworks emanating from backyards that I have ever seen before. With apologies to all the pets out there, the fireworks were an expression of celebration — of gatherings that people not only wanted, but really needed.

I truly believe that this pandemic will pass and a vaccine/cure will be found. It’s just that we don’t know when that day will come. So until it does arrive, we must remain diligent in practicing those mitigation tools we have been taught.

This group of ours is a vibrant group. We enjoy doing things together. One of our favorites is the annual dance at Irem Temple pavilion with Joe Nardone & the All Stars and Eddie Day and the Starfires. Sadly, this event that annually attract 700-plus, may not be held.

I will also miss the annual Plymouth Alive Kielbasa Festival that provides so much fun and renewal each year. And Plymouth Alive raises money that is put back into the community.

Same with other events like the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival, not to forget all those bazaars of churches and fire companies.

It will all return, we just don’t know when.

And we will again celebrate together — have fun again together.

But one thing Sunday’s gathering at our friend Deidre and Frank’s home proved one thing remains crystal clear.

No pandemic can ever change the love we all have for each other.

Good food, good friends, good conversation, great fireworks, great time.

That will always be with us all.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.