Fire in Wilkes-Barre displaces three

July 5, 2020 Times Leader Local, News
By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 1408 N. Washington Ave. on Sunday evening. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — A fire that broke out on Sunday evening has displaced three people, according to officials on the scene.

Fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire at 1408 N. Washington Ave. around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday. The fire started on the rear porch of the home.

According to Wilkes-Barre City deputy fire chief Alan Klapat, three adults were inside the residence at the time of the blaze, and all were evacuated safely. There’s no word yet on what may have caused the fire, but according to Klapat it was most likely accidental.

The damage to the property was largely to the structure’s exterior, with some water and smoke damage on the interior of the home. Fire crews were able to knock down the flames in short order and keep the fire from causing more damage to the property. As a result, the home will be salvageable, according to Klapat.

The neighboring houses sustained some siding damage as a result of the blaze, as well.