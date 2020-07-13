Event in Pittston honors those lost to COVID-19

Pastor Samuel Washington talks about the lives of COVID-19 victims on Sunday.
Fred Adams | Times Leader
Pittston City Main Street Manager Mary Kroptavich and Mayor Michael Lombardo bow their heads as Pastor Samuel Washington leads a prayer for the victims of COVID-19 at the amphitheater located behind the Pittston Library on Sunday.
PITTSTON – Rev. Samuel Washington told those attending a “COVID Lives Matter” presentation on Sunday that life of all colors is equally important.
The pastor of Perspective Church, which is predominantly African-American, said he is concerned that when the Black Lives Matter took front and center following the death of George Floyd, that those suffering from COVID-19 and their families were forgotten.
“When the issue of racism came to a head, it seemed like COVID lives were swept under the rug, as though COVID died with the death of one individual,” he said. “A host of individuals lost their mothers, aunts and cousins. COVID doesn’t care what color you are.”
All lives, he said, are sacred.
“Having a sacred life means that you’re made in the image of God,” he said, “my heart is deeply concerned about those who believe they have been forgotten.”
Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo, who also spoke at the event held at the amphitheater behind the Pittston Library, said it had been a challenging year both personally and as mayor of the city.
Lombardo said the city shut down pretty quickly following the announcement of the coronavirus pandemic and had only two reported cases.
One of those cases was that of an elderly woman living in senior housing, whose neighbors carefully put food outside her door to make sure she had enough to eat while she was ill and couldn’t leave her apartment, he said.
Personally, Lombardo lost is mother last month, a woman who he described as “hard as nails.”
Lombardo said his mother had always set her compass “due,” but not “due north or due south,” but “do the right thing.”
He said he believed complying with safeguards to prevent the spread of COVID was one of those “doing the right thing” measures, that provided a chance to show respect and concern for others.
Washington, who called Lombardo “my mayor,” said the death of the Lombardo’s mother, was another example of how people mourned the loss of a loved one after their passing, and how all lives had value.
“My mayor stands behind what he does and is willing to roll up his sleeves to get the job done,” Washington said. “We’re not rolling his loss under the rug because others things have happened.”
Lombardo said although only about 20 people had gathered for the event, it was still a great opportunity to begin a dialogue.
And Lombardo said his door is always open to all of the people he serves.
“There is no problem to big or to small,” he said. “When we don’t address them, they tend to get bigger. When we know about them, we can work on them, and the dialogue gets started.”
Washington said he agrees with Lombardo’s mother, “She was right: Do the right thing. Say the right thing.”
Organizer Bob Price, who attends Perspective Church and volunteers as an emergency responder, described the year as “unique.”
Price was recently elected as a Dupont council member, and said his the first ordinance that he had presented was to shut down the borough.
“Who would have thought that my first action would be to shut the borough down,” he said.
But, Price thought honoring emergency responders and those adversely impacted by COVID would be a great chance for people to begin coming together, albeit donning masks and maintaining social distancing.
The event, he said, was also being live streamed on the church’s Facebook page.
“It was time for a bit of remembrance for those who have sacrificed due to COVID,” he said.
Both Lombardo and Washington encouraged attendees to comply with state directives regarding safety following the pandemic.
Washington mentioned both President Donald Trump and Gov. Tom Wolf, saying they needed to be respected as leaders.