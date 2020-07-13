Luzerne County reports 18-year-old coronavirus death victim

July 13, 2020 Jennifer Andes News
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]

An 18-year-old Hazleton resident has been added to Luzerne County’s coronavirus death victims, according to a new report from the county coroner’s office.

The victim had a pre-existing health condition and died June 30 at Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, the report said.

This person — the gender was not stated — is the youngest county casualty of the pandemic to date. Next on the list is a 42-year-old.

The 18-year-old brought the county’s death count to 182, according to the latest county report. Due to a lag, the state health department was still reporting the county at 181 deaths on Monday.

County Manager C. David Pedri, who provides regular reports on the death statistics to the media, said he was “shocked and saddened” to see the age of the latest victim.

“It’s been easy for us to say it only affects the elderly or very sick people; however, seeing an 18-year-old with their whole life in front of them pass away from this disease is truly sobering,” Pedri said.

He offered thoughts and prayers to families and loved ones of all death victims.

“I hope this helps people see that we are not out of the pandemic yet and need to continue to fight it,” Pedri said.

