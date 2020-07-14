🔊 Listen to this

WEST NANTICOKE — One billboard in West Nanticoke, Pennsylvania.

It’s only one billboard on a busy highway, but Pauline Bailey hopes it will be enough for someone to come forward with information that will lead to finding the remains of her missing daughter, Phylicia Thomas.

It’s been 16 years since Phylicia Thomas went missing, believed to have been murdered and her body has never been found.

Bailey and her friend, Judy Lorah Fisher, raised the money — $443 — to pay for a billboard along Route 11 in the West Nanticoke section of Plymouth Township, near when Route 29 intersects. Fisher said the billboard will remain up for six months and will probably be renewed for another six months.

But Fisher and Bailey are hopeful that someone will see the billboard and call with information that could bring closure to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-222-8477 and anonymously give whatever information they have about Phylicia’s disappearance.

Bailey said she remains hopeful that her daughter’s remains can be found so she can be given a proper burial.

“This will encourage people to call,” Bailey said of the billboard. “We’ve been getting more and more calls and the state police are still investigating. We just want to put Phylicia to rest. And we want those responsible to be found and prosecuted. It’s not OK that they are still out there running around.”

In recent weeks, Bailey has been placing flyers widely, seeking information on what happened to her daughter on Feb. 11, 2004, and where her remains may be and who is responsible. Phylicia Thomas was 22 at the time of her disappearance.

Fisher said she works every day to try to find more information that will lead to finding Phylicia.

Yet, they say, nobody has come forward to tell what they know.

The search has been ongoing for years, with the use of cadaver search dogs last summer looking for clues as to Phylicia’s whereabouts.

Fisher said it is difficult for her to understand why someone hasn’t come forward with information over the last 16 years. She said 17 people were at at party where Phylicia reportedly was last seen.

Every February, on the anniversary of Phylicia’s disappearance, a vigil is held on Patriot Square in Nanticoke. And each year, hope is renewed that Phylicia will be found and the vigils will end.

At every vigil, Pauline has given an impassioned speech, asking anyone to come forward with information about her missing daughter.

“We love her and we will never forget her,” Bailey has said at every vigil. “And we will find her and we will say goodbye to her.

Fisher said she and Bailey intend to add Jennifer Barziloski to the billboard in West Nanticoke. Barziloski, a friend of Phylicia’s, was last seen June 23, 2001, outside C. Majors Sports Bar on Main Street in Edwardsville. Barziloski was described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing about 135 pounds with light-colored hair and blue eyes.

State Police said the two women knew some of the same people, including Steve Martin, who died in prison.

Human remains discovered April 2, 2010, in Hunlock Township have been identified as Barziloski, 18.

The billboard was placed by FASTSIGNS of Kidder Street, Wilkes-Barre. Jessica Bienkowski, sales representative, and Shaun Whitmire, production installation manager, posted the billboard Monday morning.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.