Beyond the Byline: Parking lot party for VA heroes

By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
WILKES-BARRE — There was a story that took place on July 4th that almost got missed.

Well, actually, it was missed, but despite that, it’s a story worth telling a week and a half later.

As I have written many times, heroes walk the halls at the Veterans Hospitals all over the country. The facility in Plains Township is no exception. I know, because my dad was there for an extended stay before he passed.

Dad, like all those other patients, was a hero.

So when July 4th rolled around and Americans were celebrating our independence everywhere, the heroes fighting other battles were in the VA Hospital with not much to do our smile about or to celebrate.

But somebody cared about those heroes and put together a parking lot concert.

According to a story that was published in the National American Legion Magazine, the Pennsylvania American Legion Family hosted a patriotic parking lot party to help residents of the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center celebrate the Fourth of July.

That effort brought great joy to the patients and the participants.

Representatives of Pennsylvania American Legion District 12, the Ladies Auxiliary, the Legion Riders Motorcycle Club and the Sons of the American legion all gathered at the VA, waving flags, singing songs and showing the heroes behind the walls of the facility that they care about them and they will forever respect all they did for their country.’

And that they will never forget.

According to the story ion the American Legion Magazine, “American Legion District 12 Past Commander Nicole R. Guest fist bumped Department Sergeant-at-Arms Louis Sewell as members of District 12 set up for a patriotic Fourth of July concert for patients and residents at the VA Medical Center in Wilkes-Barre, Pa.

One of the photos in the Legion Magazine article shows a veteran/patient in his room, peeking out the window and smiling ear to ear.

There are several photos of this event, each showing how much the heroes inside are appreciated by their peers and by all Americans.

My friend, Rich Pries, Commander of the Kingston Black Diamond American Legion Post 395, was there. He told me about the event and how much it meant to the veterans.

Remembering our veterans is something we should do every day. We should thank them for their service and tell them that we respect them and we will never, ever forget.

When veterans went off to war, most were kids just out of high school. They went through training and then sent overseas to meet the enemy. Too many never came back. Thoss that did return, many were forever changed by the experience. Many were injured physically and/or mentally. But they did return and they helped build America.

So as we move on from another July 4th celebration of backyard cookouts and fireworks displays, take time to remember those heroes walking the halls at VA Hospitals across the country.

Think about what they did for you and me.

And celebrate them each and every day.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

