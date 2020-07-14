Dias gets at least six years in prison for soliciting homicide of stepfather

July 14, 2020
WILKES-BARRE — Kendra Dias will be spending at least six years in prison, after she was sentenced by Luzerne County Judge Michael T. Vough on Tuesday.

Dias, 26, previously entered a guilty plea to a count of solicitation to commit criminal homicide in the death of her stepfather, Donald Bachman.

Detectives with Wilkes-Barre police and Luzerne County alleged Dias paid $1,500 to have someone kill Bachman, 49, on May 1, 2015.

Bachman died in front of his home on Willow Street in Wilkes-Barre when he arrived home after working an overnight shift as a mechanic for Martz Trailways. An autopsy revealed Bachman died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Vough’s sentence for Dias is a minimum of six years and a maximum of 12 years. Vough vows, if he is still in his current position when Dias comes up for parole, he will reject her request for parole.

