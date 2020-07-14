I-81 southbound in Luzerne County closed due to crash

July 14, 2020 Times Leader Local, News

A stretch of Interstate 81 in Luzerne County has been shut down to all traffic after a crash earlier today, according to a release from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

I-81 southbound between Exit 175B (315 North/Dupont) and Exit 170 (Bear Creek/Wilkes-Barre) has been temporarily closed to all traffic following the incident.

Traffic is being redirected to Exits 175 and 178 to State Route 315 South.

Motorists are advised to use caution while traveling in the area, and to seek an alternate route to bypass the closed-down section of I-81.