Suspended police officer, others linked to Bloods street gang arrested in fentanyl ring

PLYMOUTH — A suspended police officer was one of four people arrested in a fentanyl distribution ring linked to the Bloods street gang.

Todd Houghtlin, 50, of Evans Street, Duryea, was arrested after he was observed delivering fentanyl to a customer in a parking lot on Route 11 after arrangements were made to buy the illegal drug from 135 W. Main St. Plymouth, according to court records.

When Houghtlin was stopped, he allegedly displayed a police badge from Pittston Township claiming to be a police officer.

Agents allegedly found a brick of fentanyl (50 packets) on the passenger seat of Houghtlin’s vehicle.

Houghtlin was in possession of $146, a cell phone and a .380-caliber handgun loaded with four rounds, court records say.

Agents after a records check learned Houghtlin has not worked for Pittston Township this year and his police officer status was suspended Jan. 1 by the Municipal Police Officers’ Education and Training Commission.

Houghtlin, along with Eric Timothy Hill, 31, known as “Pop Off,” his girlfriend Candace-Lee J. Ellis, 34, and Hassan Williams Lazarus, 36, were arrested when drug agents executed a search warrant at 135 W. Main St. on Tuesday.

Court records say quantities of suspected fentanyl, marijuana, a digital scale, packaging materials and a large amount of cash were found inside the apartment.

According to the criminal complaints:

Agents were investigating a fentanyl distribution ring headed by Hill and several members of the Bloods street gang Gangsta Milla set.

On numerous occasions, agents conducting surveillance of the apartment allegedly witnessed activity consistent with narcotics trafficking including Tuesday.

A customer showed up at the apartment and spent only minutes inside before leaving through a rear door.

Agents followed the customer to a parking lot on Route 11 where Houghtlin was observed meeting with the customer making an exchange through the passenger side window, the complaints say.

After the alleged transaction, Houghtlin drove away and was stopped by agents when the fentanyl brick was found on the passenger seat and he displayed a police badge.

A search warrant was executed at the apartment resulting in the discovery of the illegal drugs and contraband, the complaint says.

Hill, Ellis and Lazarus were arraigned Wednesday by District Judge Ferris Webby in Central Court on two counts of criminal conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance and one count each of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of communication facility. Hill was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $175,000 bail, Ellis was jailed for lack of $30,000 bail and Lazarus was jailed for lack of $125,000 bail.

Houghtlin was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed for lack of $100,000 bail.

Houghtlin was formerly a part-time police officer in Dupont, Pittston Township and White Haven.