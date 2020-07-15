Geisinger settles with families of infants who died after bacterial outbreak, accepts responsibility

July 15, 2020
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]

A settlement has been reached between Geisinger and the families of infants killed or severely injured as a result of an outbreak of a bacteria at the Geisinger Medical Center located in Danville, with the hospital system accepting “full responsibility” for the deaths.

The exact terms of Geisinger’s settlement with the families are not publicly available.

The announcement came early Wednesday from both the attorney representing the families, Matt Casey of the Philadelphia-based law firm Ross Feller Casey, and Geisinger.

Three babies passed away in the NICU at the Danville facility between July and September of 2019 after an outbreak of a bacterium called pseudomonas aeruginosa. Five additional infants were infected by the bacterium but survived, with one of them sustaining a permanent brain injury.

Casey called Geisinger’s acceptance of responsibility something “extraordinary,” saying it’s something he has not seen often in his two decades in legal work.

“In addition to the monetary compensation, the families through this litigation achieved something extraordinary, which is that a major health system has admitted what happened and accepted full responsibility,” Casey said.

A brief statement from Dr. Jaewon Ryu, president and CEO of Geisinger, echoes a commitment to preventing further outbreaks from occurring.

“Geisinger recognizes Mr. Casey’s advocacy on behalf of these families and we apologize to each of the families involved,” Ryu’s statement reads. “The loss of a child is tragic, and this settlement can never replace these young children, however we believe we have taken the steps necessary to prevent future infections and spare other families from this loss.”

While Casey acknowledges that the money would not bring the children who passed away back, he said it would make things significantly easier for the family of two of the affected infants.

The family — who remains anonymous, as they had not yet filed a suit in the case but who are part settlement — gave birth to twins during the outbreak, with one twin passing away and the other sustaining permanent brain damage.

“That type of injury will require intensive medical care for the rest of that child’s life,” Casey said of his clients. “While they are certainly heartbroken over the death of one of their children, they have a really long road ahead of them for the care of their child who survived.”

One of the families involved in the suit was a couple from Hazle Township. Luis David Cepeda and Zuleyka Rodriguez were represented by Casey in the suit after their infant son, Abel Cepeda, passed away less than a week after he was born in late September.

Geisinger first publicly acknowledged the outbreak in early October, but Casey’s suits suggested the hospital system actively worked to conceal the outbreak from patients and the public so patients would not go to other hospitals.

“Had Geisinger and its medical staff prioritized the health and safety of its most fragile patients over its reputation and financial interests, as the standard of care required, Abel Cepeda would not have suffered the catastrophic injuries he did and he would not have died,” Casey wrote in the suit when it was initially filed in October.

