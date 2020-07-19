School reopening becomes a roller coaster for parents

Parents face increased uncertainty as the first day of school nears and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic keeps changing. A look at two surveys asking the same question and taken only 28 days apart by Wyoming Valley West School District shows the roller coaster effect.

Superintendent Dave Tosh provided the results from both surveys, one done June 14 with 1,848 responses and a second on July 12 with 1,006 responses. The main question: Which mode of education do you prefer, traditional, hybrid (some students learning in-person while others learn at home) or remote-only so everyone stays home?

In the earlier survey, 58% said traditional, 31% said hybrid and only 11% opted for completely virtual. Four weeks later, the desire for traditional classes had plummeted to just under 33% while the group preferring a hybrid system rose to 40% and those parents looking for online-only lessons more than doubled to 27%.

There was a similar, though smaller, shift to a question regarding how the student would get to school (bus, family transport or walk). On June 14, nearly 56% said they would send their children to school on the bus, while almost 38% expected to arrange transportation themselves and nearly 7% said the student would walk to school. On July 12, those preferring the bus dropped to 43% while those planning to bring the student to school rose to 46%. Walking bumped up to a bit more than 10 percent.

“This is an unusual year,” Tosh said via email, and he wasn’t even referring to the problems of the pandemic itself. He noted the district is starting school Sept. 8, later than usual, but sees it as “a small advantage in that we have a bit more time to decide our model as guidance and mandates continue.”

The rules were practically changing as he composed the email Thursday. A day earlier, Gov. Tom Wolf had issued new orders trying to prevent a resurgence of the virus. Hours after the email was sent, state Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera and Secretary of Health Rachel Levine issued new guidance for the re-opening of school, requiring face masks most of the time and social distancing of 6 feet as much as possible.

“It is becoming increasingly clear that trying to open schools in the traditional manner is even a bigger challenge than it was a month ago as numbers continue to spike nationally and rise locally.” Tosh said.

WVW is considering a hybrid plan that would divide students in to two groups, with half in the school and half learning at home on any given day. They would switch every day, so over a two-week period all students would spend five days in school and five at home.

A look at the results of similar surveys in several other local districts shows similar results. None of the others had already conducted two surveys, even as some announced plans to do so.

A Pittston Area survey found 56% comfortable with sending all students back to school while 28% were unsure and 16% replied they are not comfortable with that idea. Superintendent Kevin Booth noted that “this data is over a month old” and that a new survey will be circulated soon.

In Hanover Area, nearly 59% of 500 respondents said they want school to open traditionally, 28% opted for a hybrid model and 13 percent said they want their children to learn entirely at home. Asked if they would send their children to school if it opened either traditionally or in a hybrid form, nearly 69% were confident enough to answer yes and 23% said maybe.

In anticipation of an obvious issue with hybrid learning — the ability of parents to schedule their lives with students home some days and at school others — Hanover Area asked which of four scheduling options parents would prefer. Of 491 responses, nearly 46% wanted a monthly schedule so they could know which days their children would be in the school and at home for an entire month. Nearly 23% want a schedule that alternates each day, and nearly 14% wanted to alternate weekly (one week in school, the next at home).

In Wilkes-Barre Area, slightly less than half — 47% — said they believe school should re-open in a “traditional setting.” Almost a third — 30% — said they would prefer a hybrid setting which the survey described as “physically in 3 days a week and then off 2 days a week with remote learning.” That means 79% favor at least some sort of in-person instruction, leaving 21% preferring remote-only lessons.

Only 51% of respondents said they are “comfortable” sending their child to school Another 27% answered “not sure.”

Wilkes-Barre Area parents can expect some more questions. Superintendent Brian Costello said the district is now considering a hybrid system that would have students in two groups for an entire semester: one group would always learn in class while the other would learn at home but in synchronous fashion, meaning they would take the same lessons online at the same time as their in-school classmates.

To go that route, the district plans to ask all parents and guardians which they would prefer for the first semester, to come to school or learn at home. The problem with leaving it up to the parents is that if too many opt for in-person lessons, the district still won’t have enough space to keep students six feet apart in most classrooms. The solution under consideration is to split the group that does physically come to school; one group would come in two days a week (Monday and Tuesday, for example) while the other stayed at home, then the second group would come to school two other days (Wednesday and Thursday). Everyone would learn at home the fifth day of the week.

Parents and students aren’t the only ones on tenterhooks amid all this uncertainty. Superintendents have regularly conceded, to paraphrase poet Robert Burns, that the best laid plans oft run afoul of the pandemic.

When Northwest Area School Board approved its re-opening plan at a virtual meeting Wednesday, Superintendent Joseph Long stressed “nothing, and I repeat, nothing is finalized.

“The governor today put out new restrictions, so it changed since we had the plan in effect yesterday,” he added with a slight chuckle at the timing.

Hazleton Area School District Superintendent Brian Uplinger noted the district survey is just underway. In a message sent to families July 10, he explained what parents would be asked and which options the district is considering. He was also blunt in his assessment of just how much planning can be done at this point.

“I understand that other school districts have been sharing their full plans; however, we do believe some of them may be a little premature and will need to be changed come August or September.

“We are, as has been said before, in unprecedented times.”

