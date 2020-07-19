County judge tests positive for coronavirus

July 19, 2020 Times Leader News
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]

A Luzerne County judge apparently attended a bar association golf outing while awaiting results of a coronavirus test, which turned out to be positive.

Judge William H. Amesbury received a positive test result for the COVID-19 virus on Saturday morning, prompting the closing of two area country clubs where he had golfed and the likely shutdown of a county building, county President Judge Michael T. Vough said Sunday.

Another county judge, Fred Pierantoni, golfed with Amesbury at the bar association outing Friday, which means Pierantoni will also be quarantining, Vough said. Friday’s outing was at the Fox Hill Country Club, and the state Department of Health is working on contact tracing to alert anyone who may have been exposed to the virus, Vough said.

Amesbury also golfed at the Wyoming Valley Country Club this past week. Vough said both country clubs have been closed for cleaning.

Amesbury’s county government work last week was limited to the Penn Place building, which means other facilities were not impacted, Vough said. Court officials are working with the county administration on a cleaning plan which is already underway. Vough said Penn Place, which is located in downtown Wilkes-Barre, will be closed Monday at minimum.

Vough refereed comment to Amesbury on the circumstances of his obtaining a test and decision to not remain quarantined until the results were received.

Amesbury’s staff is quarantining.