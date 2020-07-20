Mountain Top man, 22, killed in Hanover Township crash

July 20, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News

HANOVER TWP. — State police at Wyoming said a man from Mountain Top died from injuries sustained when he lost control of a motorcycle on Saturday.

State police said Christian J. Mercadante, 22, lost control of his 2008 Buell motorcycle while traveling on the on-ramp to Interstate 81 north from Route 29 at about 9:34 p.m.

Mercadante was negotiating a right curve and traveled off the roadway losing control of the motorcycle on gravel, state police said.

State police said Mercadante was thrown from the motorcycle when it struck a guide rail.

Mercadante was transported to Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center in Plains Township. He died from multiple traumatic injuries, state police said.

Assisting at the scene were the Hanover Township Fire Department and Hanover Township Ambulance.