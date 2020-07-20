D’s Diner reopens; Dagwood’s Deli & Subs is for sale

July 20, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
D’s Diner on East Main Street in Wilkes-Barre reopened for business on Monday. The owners posted this picture on Facebook. From left: Danielle and Steve Simko; and Dan and Denise DeMellier.

<p>Dagwood’s Deli & Subs on Market Street in Kingston, seen here, is for sale according to a listing with Lewith & Freeman Real Estate.</p> <p>Bill O’Boyle | Times Leader</p>

While a popular diner reopened Monday in Miners Mills, owners of another busy deli in Kingston are looking to sell their business.

D’s Diner on East Main Street across from the Mohegan Sun Pocono casino reopened its doors Monday at 7 a.m. and the customers returned as well.

“It’s been a steady flow,” said co-owner Dan DeMellier. “We can only seat 25 percent of capacity inside, so we placed a large tent outside to handle over-flow customers.”

Across the Susquehanna River on Market Street in Kingston, Dagwood’s Deli & Subs on Market Street is for sale. According to a listing with Lewith & Freeman Real Estate, Dagwood’s asking price is $450,000.

Calls to Brian Franklin, who owns the business with his wife, were not immediately returned. Dagwood’s is closed this week for vacation and will reopen on Monday, July 27.

At D’s Diner, Dan and Denise DeMellier, of Plains Township, and Steve and Danielle Simko, of Laflin, are the proprietors. Denise DeMellier and Danielle Simko are twin sisters.

Dan DeMellier said D’s Diner will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The diner closed March 18 due to the pandemic.

On May 27, the diner was vandalized when the ATM was dragged from the building, smashing the entranceway.

“We’re happy to be back,” DeMellier said.

D’s Diner – formerly Eddie’s Place — was been completely remodeled when it foirs opened, with new tile and carpeting, new ceilings, lighting, a new roof, a paint job and a game room for kids.

“We still have home-cooked meals,” DeMellier said when the diner first opened. “We have most of the same (menu) items from before, and we have added a few of our own.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.