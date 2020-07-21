Crestwood to open with full in-person, though cyber is an option

By Mark Guydish [email protected]
A screen shot shows Crestwood School District Superintendent Robert Mehalick outlining school re-opening plans in a video posed on the district’s Facebook page.

WRIGHT TWP. — In a video message posted on the district’s Facebook page, Crestwood School District Superintendent Robert Mehalick said schools will re-open with full, in-person instruction available for all students, but added the district’s cyber program has been improved to allow full lessons online.

“Our intent to return to full, in-person instruction on our first day of school Sept. 2,” Mehalick said, sitting on a set ablaze with Crestwood red both in the background and on the table in front of him, a stack of books and a red face mask to one side, a Crestwood drinking cup and a bottle of sanitizer on the other.

Acknowledging many may not feel comfortable with that approach, he noted the district’s new arrangement with Edmentum, an online-learning company, and said “we are prepared to service any student and family who does not feel he or she can return safely at this time.

“Based on the grade level and need, the Crestwood School District is prepared to provide a distance-learning option to all students with cyber products within our Crestwood Cyber Academy.”

Promising those who do return will come to a district kept as safe as possible, Mehalick said the district “will implement literally hundreds of procedures to enhance safety,” then gave an overview of some of the procedures:

• All students and faculty will wear a mask or face shield at all times when social distancing of six feet is not possible, the district will purchase masks and shields. Enhanced hygiene and hand washing protocols will be taught.

• Restrooms will be frequently sanitized throughout the day.

• The district will not take student temperatures upon entering the building because “experts have determined it is a really low mitigation” effort, but families are being asked to self-monitor before sending children to school. Isolation spaces are being set up in case students become ill during the day.

• If a student or staff member becomes infected with COVID-19, the building will be closed for two to five days and the district will follow state department of health guidance to prevent the spread of the virus.

• Social distancing will be taught on all campuses, with signs put up to reinforce it and desks separated by six feet whenever possible. Bus seating will be assigned.

•Lunch and breakfast will be served in the classroom, or in other large spaces allowing social distancing. Water fountains will be disabled and water bottle filling stations set up.

• No visitors will be permitted on any campus. All parent meetings will be virtual.

Mehalick noted, as other superintendents in the area have, that all plans can change depending on the development of the pandemic and guidance from the state and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“I promise you I will balance all decisions bases on the best for our community,” he said.

