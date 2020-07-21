Bloomsburg Fair: Levine impersonator was trying to look like Marilyn Monroe

By Roger DuPuis [email protected]
Bloomsburg Fair officials say an impersonator at a dunk tank over the weekend, lower right, was initially trying to look like actress Marilyn Monroe, top, not Dr. Rachel Levine, lower left.

<p>Bloomsburg Fair Association President Randy Karschner, left, and grandstand superintendent Brian Wawroski speak to the media on Tuesday.</p> <p>Roger DuPuis | Times Leader</p>

Bloomsburg Fair Association President Randy Karschner, left, and grandstand superintendent Brian Wawroski speak to the media on Tuesday.

BLOOMSBURG — He was supposed to look like Marilyn Monroe.

Officials with the Bloomsburg Fair this afternoon held a press conference to discuss a controversial weekend incident in which a man representing an area fire company took a dip into a dunk tank at a charity event apparently dressed as state Health Director Dr. Rachel Levine, who is transgender.

That person was not connected with the fair, but rather with a fire company that was participating in a charity event on the fairgrounds.

Fair officials today apologized for the incident, stressing that the person was not connected with the fair. Bloomsburg Fair Association President Randy Karschner declined to name the man.

Officials also said they understood the man wearing glasses, blonde wig and flower print dress was trying to look like Monroe, the late actress, and not Pennsylvania’s health secretary.

“Unfortunately, this soon transformed into a disrespectful parody” of Dr. Levine, a statement relased today by the fair stated.

The incident became news when it was briefly posted to the fair’s Facebook page on Monday, referencing Levine.

“On behalf of the Bloomsburg Fair Association Board of Directors, our sincerest apologies how out to Dr. Levine, our shareholders, our sponsors and others for this serious lapse in judgment,” Tuesday’s statement read.

“The fair prides itself on celebrating the diversity and inclusion of all who visit the fairgrounds.”

Check back for updates and see Wednesday’s Times Leader for more on this story.