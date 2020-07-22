Toll hike, 45% non-EZ pass surcharge coming to Pa. Turnpike

Passionate about nonprofits in Luzerne County?

Thanks to the Westmoreland Club and several in-kind sponsors, a lucky charity locally stands to win some fundraising help, increase their community presence and gain exposure.

Anyone interested is invited to help.

Voting is happening now among the top 15 vote-getters in the 501c Free Raise to the Finish challenge on the website 501cfree.info.

The contest kicked off April 1, and so far 2,500 votes have been recorded.

The final phase of voting recently began and by voting for the nonprofit you deem most worthy, you can help them win a $5,000 credit towards hosting a Westmoreland Club fundraising event, in addition to being the 2020 beneficiary of the club’s women’s committee’s “Acts of Kindness” event in December.

This last round of voting ends August 15.

The Flack Family Foundation is matching the first $5,000 in votes.

The nonprofits in the running are:

CASA

While we are not able to provide in-person training/workshop/events or support groups, we are still here! We are utilizing accessible technology tools to stay connected and available to the 65 children and 60 CASA volunteers we currently serve. Executive Director John Aciukewicz is impressed with how dedicated the CASA staff and volunteers are.

CASA volunteers are connecting with the youth and children: calling, texting, emailing, video-chatting, delivering care packages while giving them hope and letting them know they matter and are not forgotten.

We look different but I remain confident in knowing that CASA has made a meaningful impact in the safety and well-being of foster youth. We are a service that gives voice to these children, who today, more than ever, need an advocate.

During these times of uncertainty, we recognize that child abuse does not stop, it actually escalates! So, we are steadfast and focused on the 65 children we are serving. However, there are 500 Luzerne County children in foster care placement. Even one child not served, is one child too many!

Thank you for your support of CASA of Luzerne County and the children we serve and seek to serve. We are truly grateful, says John Aciukewicz, Executive Director

YMCA

Founded in 1863, the Wilkes-Barre YMCA is an all-inclusive organization joined together by a shared commitment to nurturing the potential of kids, promoting healthy living and fostering a sense of social responsibility. We welcome and support children & families, promoting the values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility. A member agency of the United Way of Wyoming Valley, the YMCA has a rich history of community service far beyond its recreational facilities. Check out our Facebook page to see all the Y has to offer, supporting our community now more than ever in these challenging times! https://www.facebook.com/wbymca

Candy’s Place

Candy’s Place Cancer & Wellness Center has served our communities for free for 20 plus years. Robin and Joe are a couple who have benefited from the many services offered. Robin said the activities at Candy’s Place have made a difference in helping her get stronger mentally and physically and in improving her endurance.

Joe admits he’s tried things he’s never done before like yoga and he’s met great people. As a caregiver, it makes him feel good to see Robin doing well.

We strive to do all we can to help others living with cancer. Our center will be re-opening and we are taking safety measures seriously. Now more than ever, our clients need us. Please cast your vote for Robin and Joe and everyone else we serve. Visit Facebook @cancerwellnessnepa and the website at www.cancerwellnessnepa.org.

Big Brothers Big Sisters

Fulfill the hopes of children in need. By choosing to give your support to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeastern PA, you will be joining our mission to provide one-to-one mentoring to children in need of a positive role model. We hope you will partner with us in Defending, Igniting and Empowering the Potential of children.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA depends on your generosity to continue our work recruiting and matching mentors with the hundreds of area children in need of assistance. With your partnership we can change their today’s and tomorrow’s. Thank you for your consideration! Visit our website at www.bbbsnepa.com or find us on Facebook and Instagram.

Call 570-824-8756 for more information on how to support BBBS.

NEPA Inclusive

NEPA Inclusive supports people in our community living with disabilities. They are the family, friends, and neighbors that you see and interact with every day. We foster independent and inclusive lifestyles for our family of clients by promoting Self-Determination, Personal Choice, Empowerment, Inclusion, Respect, Independence, and Civil Rights. The opportunities we create help people with disabilities experience success in the workplace, their personal lives, and within the community. Support our mission to create a more inclusive Northeastern PA region that values the abilities and contributions of all people. You can help by visiting our Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages. The NEPA Inclusive family is grateful for your support. #nepainclusive

Osterhout Library

Where would many of us be without the information we find in our public libraries? When you show support for the Osterhout Free Library, you are not just supporting the library, you are giving back to the community. Many Luzerne County residents utilize the library’s programs to continue their education after their school-age years, to conduct research and study for post-secondary school exams, and to immerse their children and grandchildren into the wonders of reading. The Osterhout Free Library is a dynamic, versatile community center. In 2019, we welcomed over 125,000 visitors. More than half of young adults and seniors living in poverty in Luzerne County came to the Osterhout to access the Internet and participate in life enriching programs. They used this access among other purposes to find work, apply to college, secure benefits, learn new skills, and file for unemployment. To many, the Osterhout is a lifeline.

North Branch Land Trust

If there was ever any doubt, we now know with certainty, that nature sustains us. During this challenging and unsettling time, nature has provided healing balm for our weary souls. The strength and resiliency of the natural world provides comfort and peace of mind.

With community support, NBLT conserves open space land which protects nature’s watersheds, habitat for plants and animals, agricultural land, and scenic views; places where people can seek comfort and immerse themselves in nature.

By supporting NBLT with your votes, you are affirming the need to protect the special lands of Northeastern Pennsylvania before they disappear!

Now more than ever, we need to save the very nature that is sustaining and enriching our lives; our mental and physical health depends on it.

KISS Theatre

KISS Theatre Company is a 501c3 nonprofit children’s educational theatre and enrichment program that strives to create an inclusive safe space for all children ages 4 through 12th grade, regardless of race, gender, creed, mental or physical disability, and/or LGBT status. Students gain lifelong educational values such as teamwork, empathy, responsibility,

community service, and creativity through the study and performance of theatrical arts including, but not limited to, drama, music, dance, technical theatre and design.

“Our daughter’s experiences at KISS Theatre have been instrumental in her development, as an actor and as an individual. When Hailey began as a five-year-old she was quiet, shy, and reserved, but she loved music and was beginning to show an interest in musical theatre. The staff, directors and counselors at KISS showed her care and kindness, establishing an inclusive atmosphere and educating all children on performing as a collective cast. Hailey has been fortunate to perform in six shows in the last three years, and each one has given her opportunities to grow, create friendships, and build confidence. This confidence has not only been evident on the stage but in her daily life. We can say without a doubt that Hailey would not be the person she is today without KISS Theatre, and for that, we are forever grateful.”- Timothy & Stephanie Kulpa, Kiss Parents

Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic

“I’m no longer sure what the question is, but I do know the answer is Yes.” (Leonard Bernstein)

The NEPA Philharmonic’s mantra this year is a resounding “YES!” Although we face some serious challenges, we are determined to make it through these troubled times. We’ve planned for next season, keeping in mind that as we learn more, concerts may need to be rescheduled. It will be uplifting, joyful and healing for many of us who are in need of comfort.

It is vital we keep the music playing during this “new normal” and continue with outreach programs in our schools. Music can be a unifying force for good, and live performances can bring together a group of people in the spirit of peaceful solidarity.

Blue Chip Animal Rescue

Annually, Blue Chip Farm cares for nearly one thousand animals who often require significant medical care upon arrival. Recently, we took in Bentley, a one-year-old lab mix. He was surrendered due to his owner being unable to care for his special needs due to a hip injury. We found that Bentley needed to have a double hip replacement otherwise he should be euthanized. We provided Bentley a second chance at life and he had the surgery. Bentley is being cared for in a loving foster home as he continues the healing process. Bentley has a long road to recovery, however Blue Chip has ensured that he has the proper medical care and caregivers to ensure he will have a quality and long life.

Family Service Association of NEPA

Family Service Association of Northeastern Pennsylvania (FSA) has been serving the region for almost 125 years, providing diverse services to families, children, and seniors empowering them to build stronger families and resulting in stronger communities.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, FSA was an essential service with essential workers, not only because of its extensive case work and social work services for families and individuals, but also because PA 211 NE/Help Line callers needed our help. With so many businesses closed down, and so much confusing communication to process, the PA 211 NE/ \Help Line became the “go to resource” for our 17 county footprint in Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania.

In a matter of a few short workdays, FSA modified its traditional model of working in the office to a work from home environment to allow employees and clients to be safe during this unprecedented time. FSA met its clients where they needed us. This all occurred without our office closing for one business day. The dedicated FSA did never missed a beat in support of its clients.

During peak times in the pandemic, PA 211 NE/ Help Line calls doubled in volume. Texts increased in tremendous numbers. Also, Help Line stepped in for agencies that needed to close by assuming their daytime phone calls so that these agencies could continue to serve their clients in need.

FSA is a dedicated member of the Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania nonprofit community and hopes to continue its vital services for another 125 years!! To learn more, visit our website at https://fsawv.org

Thanks to the community for its support

JumpStart Cart

Meet Grace, an engaging and friendly soon-to-be graduate who loves to cook and interact with people. Grace’s mom would love for her daughter to have a satisfying career with caring people in our community. We at The JumpStart Cart want to provide her and other young adults with special needs in Luzerne County with the opportunity to work at our food truck. With your donations and support, you can help us create opportunities for these deserving individuals and their families. Please visit us at our Facebook page to learn more about The JumpStart Cart and we thank you for your support and generosity. We are amazed and humbled by the response to our cause to create jobs, support our young community members, and foster positive experiences for our community. We hope to see you at our food truck soon.

Sleep in Heavenly Peace

Ever get introduced to something and feel a calling? That is EXACTLY how I felt when I was in Utah at the Salt Lake City Convention Center in 2018 when my two daughters and I were invited to be part of a “build day.” We had no idea what this was or even meant, nor did we ever hear of Sleep in Heavenly Peace. My daughters and I decided, after receiving an inquiry, to take part in “build day.” Truth be told at this point we still were not sure what OUR part would be. But it involved helping children, from what I could gather on the website, and we were all in!

You see I know the feeling of not having a bed of my own. I know what it was like to share a bed and bedroom with three sisters. It happens, it’s real and it’s not something a child should experience ever. Every child deserves a bed of their very own to sleep in. No matter what is happening around them, no matter the uncertainty, no matter the volatile situations, no matter the challenges economically EVERY child deserves to sleep in a safe zone and a place they feel protected, a BED!

Denise Ogurkis came home and started her own chapter here in Luzerne County: Sleep in Heavenly Peace Luzerne County. Our mission is simple: NO KID SLEEPS ON THE FLOOR IN OUR TOWN! With OVER 300 requests right here in our back yard for children sleeping on floors and blankets we need your help more than ever. Please support us. We have a huge goal to fill these orders and we cannot without your help!

Juvenile Diabetes Association of NEPA

Juvenile Diabetes Organization of NEPA is a support group for families of Juvenile Diabetes. We are located in Northeast PA. The group was started by a family in Wilkes-Barre with a son/nephew who has type 1 diabetes. We are all family members and friends of someone with type 1 diabetes. With the funds we raise in the 501c Free program, we will sponsor children to attend Juvenile Diabetes camps where they are able to learn to live without the complications of the disease. You can visit our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/groups/JDONEPA

Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society

Preservation of historic architecture is what makes a community unique. Wilkes-Barre is blessed with 215 historic buildings in the River Street Historic District. Wilkes-Barre Preservation Society advocates for historic preservation and is actively restoring the Zebulon Butler House, the oldest house in Wilkes-Barre to serve as a museum, community center and gardens. The preservation of historic buildings is a one-way street. There are no second chances to renovate or to save a historic site once it is gone. And we can never be certain what will be valued in the future. This reality brings to light the importance of locating and saving buildings of historic significance―because once a piece of history is destroyed, it is lost forever. Please support the Preservation Society and save our history for the future.