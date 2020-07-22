Wilkes-Barre Fire Department debuts virus ‘decon’ unit

Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Deputy Chief Alan Klapat on Tuesday demonstrates the new portable decontamination unit used to rid the interior of ambulances that transport COVID-19 patients of the deadly and contagious germs they might leave behind. In place of disinfectant, he used distilled water.
Jerry Lynott | Times Leader
Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney, right, detailed the benefits of the new portable decontamination unit on display at department headquarters on Tuesday as Deputy Chief Alan Klapat, left, listens in.
Jerry Lynott | Times Leader
WILKES-BARRE — As Fire Chief Jay Delaney saw it, it’s kill or be killed in the battle with COVID-19 and he’s armed firefighters and paramedics in the department with the technology to keep themselves and the public alive.
The Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Tuesday demonstrated a $15,248 portable decontamination unit it’s been using for the past few weeks to rid ambulances that transport coronavirus patients of its deadly and contagious germs they might leave behind.
“Keep in mind, COVID-19 is our enemy,” Delaney stressed.
Delaney found a formidable match for it in the AeroClave RDS 3110 that vaporizes a disinfectant that’s misted into the interior of the ambulance, covering the surfaces, including the hard-to-get places.
“We’re the first municipal fire department in Northeastern Pennsylvania to have device like this,” Delaney said while thanking Mayor George Brown for approving the purchase of it.
The disinfectant mist leaves minimal residue, is biodegradable and doesn’t have an harmful effects on people and the sensitive and expensive electronic equipment in the ambulance, Delaney added.
More importantly it’s quick and reduces the downtime for an ambulance and its crew. Decontamination takes 6 minutes compared to the 30 minutes for ambulance personnel to manually spray and wipe down the interior and equipment and then get to work on themselves, Delaney explained.
”Our fire department has probably transported well over 200 COVID-19 patients,” Delaney said. “We take decontamination very seriously. The mayor gets it. He authorized this. I think we’re keeping our staff a lot safer and the public, that has to go in these ambulances, a lot safer for them also.”
The department’s first transport of a COVID-19 patient was on March 31. That same day Wilkes-Barre ordered one of the portable units the size of a regular-size, plastic storage tote. It had the opportunity to use a loaner from Allentown and was sold on its benefits, Delaney said.
The unit was delivered on July 9, Delaney said. The main reason for the delay was due to the Federal Emergency Management Agency taking the compressors in the units and using them in the rush to make lifesaving ventilators for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
Brown noted his administration put together a COVID-19 task that meets daily to discuss what’s happening in the city.
“One of the first things brought up was how do we disinfect our ambulances and fire trucks,” Brown said.
The decision to buy one with COVID-19 grant money was a “no-brainer,” Brown said.
The fire department keeps the unit, but it can be used by other departments in the city and even mutual aid partners from surrounding municipalities can have access to it, Brown said.
The unit cannot be used to decontaminate people, but it can be used in buildings and on all types of pathogens. Delaney looked to other applications for the unit with no immediate end of the pandemic and the approaching cold and flu season.
“This device will be able to decon the living quarters (of firefighters and paramedics) on a regular basis to try to keep them and those areas as virus-free as we can,” Delaney said.
Reach Jerry Lynott at 570-991-6120 or on Twitter @TLJerryLynott.