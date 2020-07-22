Wyoming Valley Levee overseer eyes new option to reduce sandbag closures

July 22, 2020
By Jennifer Learn-Andes
Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority mitigation specialist Laura Holbrook manages virtual technology Tuesday during an authority meeting in which board members and staff are seated more spaced out as a coronavirus precaution. Jennifer Learn-Andes | Times Leader

Jennifer Learn-Andes | Times Leader

<p>This portable barrier called the Muscle Wall is an option under consideration to close smaller Wyoming Valley Levee gaps so sandbags aren’t needed when the Susquehanna River rises.</p> <p>Submitted photo</p>

Submitted photo

Instead of traditional floodgates, a new portable barrier called the Muscle Wall may be pursued for some smaller Wyoming Valley Levee gaps.

This system involves hollow polyethylene units containing coupler joints on each end so they can be locked together. To provide four feet of flood protection, each 121-pound unit must be filled with water and covered with a tarp-like liner attached by a strap.

Christopher Belleman, executive director of the Luzerne County Flood Protection Authority that oversees the levee, requested a virtual presentation of the Muscle Wall during Tuesday’s authority meeting as part of an upcoming project to reduce reliance on nearly 7,300 sandbags and other labor-intensive measures to close seven levee openings when the Susquehanna River rises.

Belleman said the Muscle Wall costs less than a sliding gate and may be an option to ensure available funding will cover all seven gaps.

The authority has approximately $1.1 million available to address all seven locations — $813,900 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the rest supplied by the authority, officials said.

While the firm costs won’t be known until the project is bid out, preliminary projections estimate $1.5 million will be needed, authority representatives said.

“I’m concerned about not being able to do all closures,” Belleman said, noting the authority will continue seeking other grants.

The Muscle Wall system costs about $100 per linear foot for the 4-foot protection, company representative Tyler Searle told the authority Tuesday.

Available for 12 years, the system has a patented design that makes it withstand the immense force of water, Searle said. When water puts pressure on the wall, it forces the bottom of the unit, or toe, downward, anchoring the wall to the ground, he said.

The system performed well in a test conducted by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and is used in hundreds of locations, Searle added.

Authority Board Chairman Dominic Yannuzzi said he is open to the Muscle Wall option but said he still wants to seek bids for the standard sliding gates and receive more information on the manpower and resources involved in setting up both.

Under the project plan, four sandbag closures would be replaced with prefabricated sliding gates, a stop-log assembly or other system. These locations: Wilkern Street in Exeter, Railroad Street in Plymouth and the still-active Norfolk Southern rail passages in Wilkes-Barre and Edwardsville.

Permanent fixes are planned for the three other sites — compacted earthen levees to close two former railroad openings through the levee system in Wyoming and West Wyoming and the elevation of Beade Street in Plymouth so it crosses at the height of the levee.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.