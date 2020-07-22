Lake-Lehman School Board extends superintendent’s contract, with a raise

July 21, 2020
WILKES-BARRE — Out of the rubble of the Frank Clark Jeweler building has arisen a new initiative to support historic preservation in the city.
#SaveItForLater, launched Monday night by the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society, is offering a series of five tote bags featuring images of lost buildings drawn by local artists.
Proceeds will assist the society, whose major initiative has been to restore the 18th century Zebulon Butler House. But the project also is designed to call attention to an upcoming plan to present a historic preservation ordinance for consideration by Wilkes-Barre City Council.
Collyn Hinchey, a local interior designer and society board member, is spearheading the tote bag effort. She is an area native who returned to the Wyoming Valley a decade ago, where she lives and works in downtown Wilkes-Barre, and is a member of the Downtown Residents’ Association.
“Since I came back in 2010 they’ve taken down the Sterling (Hotel) and the JCC, and then the Frank Clark building, and I think it affects a lot of us in the community to see these beautiful buildings come down,” Hinchey said.
“After the destruction of Frank Clark Jeweler last month, a lot of us were feeling pretty despondent over all the buildings we’ve lost in Wilkes-Barre,” she added. “We know a preservation ordinance has failed to pass in our city several times before, and want to make sure it’s successful this time. The tote bag series is a fun and collaborative way to raise awareness.”
Letters of support
Each bag will comes with a letter of support for the preservation ordinance which purchasers can sign and send to City Hall; this letter is also available as an email or a downloaded PDF on the webpage, www.wbpreservation.org/saveitforlater.
Sales run through Aug 7, then the bags will be printed and will ship in late August. The society partnered with Wilkes-Barre’s own AxelRad Screen Printing on production, Hinchey said.
The bags are being sold for $15 each with a $5 flat rate shipping, or a free local pick-up option at the Zebulon Butler House in early September. All proceeds go to the Wilkes-Barré Preservation Society.
Featured on the bags are the Hotel Sterling, Frank Clark Jeweler, the Wilkes-Barre JCC, the Public Square Canopies and the Flat Iron Hotel.
Legislative proposal
Society Director Tony Brooks also is a City Council member who has been leading the effort to enshrine historic preservation into local law.
A recent meeting brought together Brooks with the director of the state Bureau of Historic Preservation and the City Attorney’s Office, Brooks said. The bureau is providing them with a menu of choices that could be locally incorporated into an ordinance.
“What we’re looking at is amending the existing zoning laws to include a section about historic preservation,” Brooks said. “We’re really taking our cues from what works in other cities and our City Attorney’s office will modify it for use in Wilkes-Barre.”
The current goal is to introduce it for a first vote in August, with a second vote in September, Brooks said.
“I think they’re favorable,” Brooks said of his council colleagues.
“There’s over 2,300 communities in America that have preservation ordinances, so this is not something just for big cities,” Hinchey added. “We deserve one in Wilkes-Barre.”
‘We can’t get them back’
Hinchey, meanwhile, believes the bags will help curry favor among members of the general public who might not traditionally think of themselves as preservationists.
“I think so many people care about these things who might not necessarily associate themselves with advocating for historic preservation,” she said. “I think that once they see these images and remember these buildings they will realize that they care, and they are invested.”
Hinchey grew up in Kingston, where her family still lives.
While studying for her master’s degree at the Pratt Institute in Brooklyn Hinchey was surrounded by historic and distinctive buildings. When she came home to Luzerne County she was drawn to Downtown Wilkes-Barre for its rich collection of architectural styles.
The neighborhood’s River Street Historic District encompasses 258 structures, but as Hinchey and Brooks have noted, not all downtown buildings are within the district — the many important losses falling into that category.
The tote bag images will be:
• Hotel Sterling (1898-2013), depicted by Kevin Dougherty.
• Frank Clark Jeweler (1913-2020), depicted by Bob Heim.
• Wilkes-Barre JCC (1955-2019), depicted by Todd Howard.
• Public Square canopies (1977-2005), depicted by Amelia Grudkowski.
• The Flat Iron Hotel (1906-1955), depicted by Chris Rash.
Hinchey expects each will hold special memories for members of the community, ranging as they did across use, architectural styles and era.
Yes, even the oft-maligned downtown canopies will bring back warm memories for some, she predicted.
“Sometimes we don’t realize how precious these things are, and how rich they make our city, and once we lose them we can’t get them back,” Hinchey said.