2 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County; 1 new death

July 22, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Wednesday reported two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Luzerne County and one new death.

The Luzerne County total cases are now at 3,085, and the death count is at 183.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 1,823 cases and 212 deaths; Monroe County has 1,534 cases and 119 deaths.

The Department of Health confirmed that there are 631 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 103,396. All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Today’s data does not include data from Philadelphia, as that data was not received by the department.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between July 15 and July 21 is 148,209 with 6,094 positive cases. There were 21,776 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., July 21. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There are 7,063 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 25 new deaths reported.

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 968,081 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

1% are ages 0-4;

1% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 3% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 9% are ages 19-24;

37% are ages 25-49;

23% are ages 50-64; and

25% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65-plus.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 18,486 resident cases of COVID-19, and 3,675 cases among employees, for a total of 22,161 at 797 distinct facilities in 60 counties.

Out of our total deaths, 4,829 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.

Approximately 7,682 of our total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.