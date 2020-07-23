Nescopeck man charged with possessing child pornography

NESCOPECK — A man from Nescopeck admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography for nearly two decades when he was arrested at his First Street residence on Wednesday, according to court records.
Detectives with the Luzerne County district attorney’s office and West Hazleton police, members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and state police Northeast Computer Crime Unit, executed a search warrant at the home of Eric S. Williams.
Williams, 40, allegedly admitted to downloading child pornography for personal gratification.
According to the criminal complaint:
Detectives on July 1 received a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that identified Williams allegedly downloaded five images of suspected child pornography. Williams’ cell phone number and email was attached to the Cybertip.
After the search warrant was executed at Williams’ residence, a forensic examination of his cell phone revealed in excess of 200 images of children engaged in sexual acts, the complaint says.
Williams during an interview with detectives admitted he used Google and a Tor browser to find child pornography, according to the complaint.
Detectives in the complaint said Williams explained he would use his cell phone to download child pornography and email the graphic images to himself. Williams allegedly used certain search words to find child pornography.
Williams told detectives, “I know that’s wrong to have them,” and admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography since he was 21-years-old, the complaint says.
Williams allegedly claimed he was attracted to girls between 10 and 12-years-old and viewed the child pornography for self gratification.
District Judge Thomas Malloy in Wilkes-Barre arraigned Williams on 10 counts of child pornography, five counts of dissemination of children engaged in sex acts and a single count of criminal use of communication facility. He was jailed at the county correctional facility for lack of $175,000 bail.