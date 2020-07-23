Misericcordia names president for 2020-21

DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University has a new president, at least for one year. The school announced Thursday morning that Kathleen Cieplak Owens will serve as the president for the 2020-21 academic year. Owens served most recently as president of Gwynedd Mercy University in Lower Gwynedd Township in Montgomery County from 2002 until her retirement in August 2017.
According to a media release:
“I am honored to serve as president of this outstanding university for the 2020-2021 academic year,” says Dr. Owens, who assumed the role as president of Misericordia University on July 1. “Misericordia is a thriving university dedicated to preparing students to lead lives of consequence in their professions, their communities, and the world. Misericordia’s success is driven by the talented, imaginative, dedicated, and hardworking faculty and staff who always seek to improve how we serve our students and the community. My professional experience has given me a deep respect for the Sisters of Mercy, our institution’s founders, and I look forward to collaborating with the campus community to fulfill our mission and to position the university for the future.”
Gwynedd Mercy College transitioned to university status in 2013 during Dr. Owens’s tenure as president. She led the development of new academic programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels, including doctoral programs in nursing and education, as well as additional online degree and international programs. She completed a campus master plan and transportation improvement plan, added several new and renovated campus facilities, and helped to drive enrollment growth, which included the establishment of new instructional locations in Pennsylvania, including Center City Philadelphia, East Norriton and Bensalem. While leading Gwynedd Mercy’s first comprehensive capital campaign, Dr. Owens secured the largest gift in the institution’s history which resulted in the Frances M. Maguire School of Nursing and Health Professions, and exceeded the campaign goal nine months before the end of the campaign.
Dr. Owens served in leadership roles on several national and regional boards, including as board chairperson for the Association of Independent Colleges and Universities of Pennsylvania. She was also board chairperson for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Consortium for Higher Education, vice chairperson/executive committee member of the Council of Independent Colleges, board chairperson for the Pennsylvania Association of Colleges and Universities, board member for the Conference for Mercy Higher Education, executive committee member for the Association of Catholic Colleges and Universities, presidential sponsor for the American Council on Education’s Pennsylvania Women’s Network, and board chairperson/trustee emerita for Project Home, a Philadelphia-based organization dedicated to serving people who are homeless. She completed service as a trustee at Medaille College in Buffalo, New York, and a term on the NCAA Division III Presidents’ Council.
Dr. Owens was recognized for her leadership and service in Pennsylvania as the recipient of the Philadelphia Smart CEO Award for Top Female CEOs, Outstanding Leadership Award presented by Synergis Education, Montgomery County Foundation’s Woman of Distinction for 2016, and Montgomery County Community College Foundation’s Woman of the Year in 2017. She was awarded citations from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and Pennsylvania Senate in 2017 for exemplary service to higher education in the Commonwealth. Dr. Owens currently serves on the Board of Trustees at Lewis University, a private Roman Catholic and Lasallian university in Romeoville, Illinois.
Earlier in her higher education career, Dr. Owens served as vice president of academic affairs at Saint Francis University in Loretto, as well as dean and professor in the College of Arts and Sciences at Lewis University. She received her doctoral and Bachelor of Science degrees from Loyola University Chicago, and her master’s degree from DePaul University in Chicago, Illinois.
