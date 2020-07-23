5th annual Christmas in July event celebrated today

July 23, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News

WILKES-BARRE — The Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, the Diamond City Partnership, the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association, and the City of Wilkes-Barre joined forces Thursday to present the 5th Annual Small Business Christmas in July at multiple small business locations throughout the Greater Wyoming Valley.

More than 40 small businesses are offering a special deal or discount of the day at their store location, giving local shoppers incentive to shop small, and to support local shops during this time.

“This is our 5th year anniversary of Small Business Christmas in July to shine a spotlight on some of the amazing local businesses we have in the area,” said Wico van Genderen, President/CEO of the Chamber.

Discounts offered by all participating businesses were published in local media and in social media promotions on the Greater Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce, the Diamond City Partnership, and the Downtown Wilkes-Barre Business Association pages.

This event is free and open to the public. For more information and to see our list of deals for the day, visit — www.wilkes-barre.org/events — or visit Facebook page @gwbchamber.