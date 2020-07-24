Dukey’s Cafe up for sale, will stay open until new owners found

July 23, 2020 Patrick Kernan Local, News
By Patrick Kernan [email protected]
Dukey’s Cafe is seen in a picture posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page last month. The Wilkes-Barre eatery is up for sale.

WILKES-BARRE — A Diamond City eatery is up for sale, but the owners say they’ll continue as normal until the sale is made.

Dukey’s Cafe has been located at 785 North Pennsylvania Ave. for 20 years, but owners Wayne and Linda Prutzman said it’s time to take a break.

“We’re in our 60s,” Wayne Prutzman told a Times Leader reporter in a phone call on Thursday. “We might as well test the waters.”

That, Prutzman explained, means figuring out how to spend more time with family.

“We’re tired,” he went on.

The restaurant was put up for sale through Lewith & Freeman Real Estate, with a Facebook post from realtor Judy Rice indicating that the sale of the building includes both the location’s liquor license and restaurant equipment.

In a post on her own page that was then shared to Dukey’s social media, Linda Prutzman said that things will continue as normal until the sale.

“It is bittersweet that we listed Dukey’s for sale,” she wrote. “We will be open for business as usual until the right people come around and hopefully continue the tradition of good friends, delicious food and comfortable atmosphere.

“We had many wonderful years and we will be here to pass on the tradition!” her post concludes.

Wayne Prutzman agreed, adding that it could take a long time to find a buyer, and that the Prutzmans will be there until they do.

“We’ll work it how we always worked it,” he said. “We’re just at the point in our lives where we said it’s time to see what the waters have for us.”

Commenters on the announcement seemed sad to see the restaurant eventually change hands, but glad that the couple is retiring.

“Best food around!” wrote one. “I’m very sorry you are selling. I wish you both a happy retirement!”

“Best of Luck and Good Health and every Happiness. I will miss you guys,” wrote another.

