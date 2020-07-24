Expect traffic delays from gas main project on East Northampton St.

By Jerry Lynott [email protected]

The installation of a new natural gas main on East Northampton Street will affect traffic and parking starting Monday.

UGI Utilities Inc. said beginning July 27 it will install 1,400 feet of new pipe on East Northampton Street between state Route 309 in Wilkes-Barre Township and Empire Street in Wilkes-Barre. Natural gas service lines also will be renewed to 13 homes and businesses in the area.

The project is expected to be completed by early October. Road restoration also is expected to begin in the fall. The restoration could be delayed by weather, however.

Work on the project will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday hours might be added as the project progresses, UGI said.

There will be traffic delays and lane closures due to the construction and parking in the area will be affected too.

Flaggers will direct traffic during construction. Motorists area asked to use alternate routes when coming from and going to Wilkes-Barre. The Wilkes-Barre Township Police Department will post information about alternate routes on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/WBTPD.

