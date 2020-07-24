Luzerne County has new planning/zoning executive director

July 24, 2020
By Jennifer Learn-Andes

Luzerne County Manager C. David Pedri has hired Matthew Jones as the county’s new planning/zoning executive director, saying Jones exceeded qualifications for the position.

“I am confident that Mr. Jones has the expertise, local knowledge and leadership skills needed to succeed in this position,” Pedri said in a release.

Jones has more than 11 years of professional experience in the field working as a land use planner, senior grants project manager, senior planner and transportation planning manager in other communities, most recently for Lackawanna County government, Pedri said.

Certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners, Jones has a master’s degree in urban and environmental policy and planning, Pedri said.

Jones is set to begin his county employment Aug. 10 and will receive $64,000 annually, Pedri said.

Heath Eddy had filled the position from November 2018 until June 12, when he relocated for a new position outside the area.

Pedri said he expects a “seamless transition” and believes Jones will continue advancing planning and zoning operations.

“The past four years has seen an incredible amount of growth in Luzerne County with national companies moving operations here,” Pedri wrote.

The position was advertised at a compensation range between $55,000 and $65,000.

The executive director must act as zoning officer for 23 municipalities that have signed up for county coverage, ensuring codes and ordinances are enforced, the job posting said.

This manager also oversees field inspections and development reviews to verify proposed projects comply with approved plans and serves as a liaison with the county Planning Commission and Zoning Hearing Board.

County transportation planner John Petrini has been acting as interim director since Eddy’s departure.

