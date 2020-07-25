Plymouth boy helps neighbor secure new power wheelchair

July 24, 2020 William O'Boyle News, Top Stories
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
Ann-Marie Kelly is shown in her new Jazzy Air 2 Power Wheelchair next to her neighbor, Junior Fire Chief Brian Lyons, on their street in Plymouth. Submitted photo

PLYMOUTH — Brian Lyons, the Plymouth boy who last year raised money for a Jaws of Life for his fire department, has done it again.

Lyons, 11, and his mom, Linda Uren, were able to secure a new Jazzy Air 2 power wheelchair, donated by Pride Mobility of Exeter, for their neighbor, Ann Marie Kelly.

“It makes me feel good to help people,” Lyons said. “I saw my neighbor was having trouble with her wheelchair and I knew I wanted to raise money for her so she could get a new one.”

Lyons, of Plymouth, noticed Kelly’s power wheelchair was old and no longer reliable, so he decided to start a GoFundMe fundraiser for Kelly, and he also planned to hold lemonade sales to raise money for Kelly’s new power wheelchair.

Lyons’ mom then contacted Pride Mobility to see if they could help. The company donated a Jazzy Air 2 power wheelchair to Kelly on July 20.

Lyons, who was given the title of Junior Fire Chief by the Elm Hill Fire Co. No. 3 near his home, helped present the new power wheelchair to Kelly.

Rebecca Bria at Pride Mobility said Kelly’s new Jazzy Air 2 power wheelchair will increase her independence as she will not have to worry about her wheelchair breaking down.

Bria said the power wheelchair can also elevate up to 12 inches, while driving at speeds of up to 4 miles per hour, so Kelly can reach the refrigerator, cupboards, etc. and can converse with people at eye level without straining her neck to look up at them.

“It means a lot,” Kelly said. “I’ve had my other wheelchair for many years, and I’ve had issues with it on and off, but I’m very happy to have this chair now.”

In addition to helping his neighbor, Lyons has raised thousands of dollars for local charitable efforts, including more than $10,000 for the Plymouth Borough Fire Dept. Elm Hill Hose Company #3.

The fire company named him junior fire chief and Luzerne County declared “Brian Lyons Day,” which is recognized annually on July 12.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.