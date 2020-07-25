Latest Luzerne County coronavirus benchmarks released

July 25, 2020 Jennifer Andes News
By Jennifer Learn-Andes [email protected]

Luzerne County had 58 new confirmed coronavirus cases from July 17 to Thursday — an increase of eight from the prior week’s 50, according to the state health department early warning dashboard updated Friday.

Weekly case count comparisons are among several benchmarks the state is providing in the dashboard to help residents track trends by county and statewide.

In the previous dashboard update, the county went from 48 new cases to 50, or two more.

The county’s incidence rate, or number of cases per 100,000 residents, was 18.3 the last seven days, up from the prior week’s 15.7.

Also increasing was the “positivity rate,” or percentage of diagnostic tests yielding positive results. The county’s rate was 2.2%, compared to 1.9% the previous week.

Three other statistics reported for the county:

• The average daily number of coronavirus hospitalizations went from 8.4 to 8.9, or an increase of 0.5.

• On average, one coronavirus patient was on a ventilator each day, compared to 0.6 before.

• The county’s hospital visits due to coronavirus-like illnesses remained the same — 0.5%.

Statewide, the number of new confirmed cases rose from 5,415 to 5,936 in the most recent week. The increase was 521.

The state had 46.3 cases per 100,000 residents in the most recent week and a testing positivity rate of 4.7%, the dashboard said.

Average daily hospitalizations went from 665.1 to 716.9, an increase of 51.8.

The daily average number of patients on ventilators was 91.1, an increase of 0.4.

The percentage of hospital visits due to coronavirus-like illnesses statewide is 0.7, a decrease from the prior week’s 0.8.

Posted at www.health.pa.gov, the dashboard is updated every Friday.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.

