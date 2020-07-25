Wilkes-Barre planners approve new Denny’s restaurant

July 25, 2020 Jerome Lynott Local, News
By Jerry Lynott
The Wilkes-Barre Planning Commission has approved land development plans to build a new Denny’s on Kidder Street about a half mile away from its current location at the intersection of Kidder and Scott streets, seen here. Jerry Lynott | Times Leader

<p>The owner of the Denny’s franchise in Wilkes-Barre plans to build a new restaurant on the site of the former Valley Diner site on Kidder Street, seen here. The old diner was destroyed by fire on Oct. 28, 2018.</p> <p>Jerry Lynott | Times Leader</p>

WILKES-BARRE — You know what they say about location and Hardy Gill says he’s got a better one for a new Denny’s restaurant.

Gill, who owns the franchise of the Denny’s on Kidder Street, plans to relocate farther up the road, to where the former Valley Diner stood.

“It’s a better location, close to the highway, new building and better parking,” Gill said Friday, listing the reasons for the move.

The timing is up in the air at this point, Gill said, adding “we don’t know,” when asked about the start of construction.

The Wilkes-Barre Planning Commission on Wednesday approved the land development plan for the chain restaurant’s move to 805 Kidder St. Bill Harris, the city’s director of Planning & Zoning, said the project does not need any variances and as a result doesn’t have to go before the Zoning Hearing Board.

The plan calls for the construction of a 4,552 square foot restaurant with seating for 151 people and 98 parking spaces. It will be built on the property Gills Properties PA of Clarks Summit bought for $950,000 on July 18, 2019 from Bascom Harris PA LLC.

A paved lot around a concrete pad and signage for the Valley Diner are all the remain after a fire of undetermined origin destroyed the diner on Oct. 28, 2018.

The new location would move it closer to the exits for the Cross Valley Expressway and Interstate 81 and across Kidder Street from a Friendly’s restaurant.

The existing Denny’s at 488 Kidder St. sits at the intersection with Scott Street. The route to it from the exits passes a number of chain restaurants, including a TGI Fridays, IHOP, McDonald’s and Burger King.

Chuck Boswell, general manager of the Kidder Street Denny’s, said it’s been there for years. The building has seating for approximately 135 people and about 45 parking spots.

“We do very well here,” Boswell said.

Boswell said he did not know all the details about the new restaurant, but looked forward to it. “Anything new is always a good thing,” he said.

