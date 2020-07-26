New milkshake shop – What’s Shaken – set to open in Kingston

By Maria Dibuo
“Life is but a Cookies and Cream” is one of the milkshakes What’s Shaken will offer. All shakes at the shop are made with ice cream supplied by Blue Ribbon Dairy, a local favorite. Submitted photo

“Life is but a Cookies and Cream” is one of the milkshakes What’s Shaken will offer. All shakes at the shop are made with ice cream supplied by Blue Ribbon Dairy, a local favorite.

KINGSTON — While many small businesses in the area have closed their doors due to declining customers amid pandemic restrictions, Candice Shovlin, a Kingston resident, plans to open a new establishment, bringing cheery desserts to the streets of the borough.

What’s Shaken, described as a “crazy” milkshake shop, is set to open in mid-August on Pierce Street, just across from Turkey Hill. For Shovlin, the choice to open a new business was easy, even amid the “new normal” many are adapting to.

“It’s something I’ve always done at home for fun with my kids. Oddly enough, I started doing it more and more while we were in lockdown,” Shovlin explained, when speaking of her inspiration for What’s Shaken. “I saw how happy it was making my kids and my family, and decided now was a good time to open.”

Shovlin explained that while the eatery will mainly offer “crazy” milkshakes – or specialty milkshakes, handcrafted from the inside out with candy, sprinkles, frosting and more – What’s Shaken will also serve floats, single and double scoops and free doggie dishes for pets.

“I knew I had to do something to make myself different from other shops,” Shovlin said. “Each milkshake will have its own fun name, and for music lovers, each mug for milkshakes will have a song lyric on it. Customers will also be able to purchase mugs.”

While the planning and opening of a new business has been difficult, especially amid current restrictions, Shovlin is eager to officially open her doors.

“It’s had its ups and downs, and has been kind of scary,” said Shovlin. “But I want to bring happiness and something new and exciting to the area.”

Tentative hours for What’s Shaken are from noon to 10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The shop will also offer takeout and outside seating for those still wary about dining in.

In addition, Shovlin hopes the close proximity to the Wyoming Valley West football field will draw in customers, as well as provide a worry-free environment for parents.

“While we aren’t sure if football will happen or not, I’m hoping to get students after games,” explained Shovlin. “As a mom, I want to give kids a safe place to hangout.”