Hanover Township sees tax-base growth

A burst of major commercial construction has moved Hanover Township into the largest tax-base growth position among Luzerne County’s 76 municipalities, analysis of the latest county assessment figures shows.
The township’s tax base increased by $128.4 million over the last two years, for a new total of $795 million, according to a comparison of county assessment June certifications from 2018 and this year.
While much of the new construction is temporarily in real estate tax break programs, township Manager Sam Guesto said the municipality is building a strong foundation for future revenue collection.
“You need land, infrastructure and a progressive governing board willing to make use of tools to attract businesses. That’s the formula, and that’s what we have here,” Guesto said, also crediting legislators and others for the $90 million South Valley Parkway that opened up access to sites.
A major contributor to the township boost was the recent $61.24 million assessment of a massive distribution center occupied by Chicago-based True Value Company — $55.5 million for the structure and $5.7 million for the land, assessment records show.
Owned by Missouri-based NorthPoint Development, the parcel’s land is now taxable, while the building will receive full real estate tax forgiveness for seven years and partial exemption in the remaining three years, officials say.
Developers and officials have argued such breaks are necessary to attract companies amid competition from other regions offering incentives. Guesto also said the municipality is receiving new revenue from the land taxation, building permits and mercantile, earned income and local service taxes.
True Value has a 21-year lease for the building, eliminating a past-cited concern the company will move after the break expires, Guesto said.
Top 10
The True Value property’s $61.2 million assessment places it in the top ten category for commercial properties countywide, assessment records show.
The nuclear power plant in Salem Township owned by Susquehanna Nuclear LLC remains at the head of the pack, with an assessment of $248 million, followed by the Mohegan Sun Pocono casino complex in Plains Township at $151.7 million.
Also on the list:
• Wyoming Valley Mall, Wilkes-Barre Township, $76.1 million
• Arena Hub Plaza, Wilkes-Barre Township, $55.74 million
• American Eagle Outfitters distribution center in Hazle Township, $46.1 million
• TJ Maxx distribution center in Pittston Township, $42.35 million
• Caithness Moxie Freedom Generating Station, Salem Township, $42.2 million
• Adidas distribution center (also owned by NorthPoint Development), Hanover Township, $41.5 million
• Amazon distribution center, Hazle Township, $40 million
Overall view
Compared to two years ago, 40 municipalities added assessed value, while 35 experienced tax base declines, analysis shows.
Jeddo borough remained the same, with no new construction to increase value and no demolition or assessment appeal reductions to erode the base.
A comparison to 2019 was not made because the county’s assessment system was under repair last June due to a cyberattack.
Typically on the declining side, Nanticoke made it to the top growth group this time because of a NorthPoint property occupied by Lincoln, Nebraska-based e-commerce company Spreetail.com. The new property has been assessed at $29.5 million — $1.95 million for the land and $27.5 million for the structure, records show.
As Hanover Township must do with the True Value site, Nanticoke must wait a decade for full collection of real estate taxes on the structure portion. But city Manager Donna Wall said the largely landlocked municipality is benefiting from revenue on the land, permits and other taxes in the interim.
The NorthPoint projects are on former mine-scarred land that was not taxable under prior ownership of the nonprofit Earth Conservancy, which worked to reclaim and market the sites, both Wall and Guesto said.
“It’s really helped us,” Wall said of the Spreetail.com project. “Things are looking good in Nanticoke.”
Painful losses
Kingston experienced the greatest assessment loss over the two-year period, with a $19.6 million reduction.
Municipal Administrator Paul Keating said that blow primarily stemmed from an assessment reduction granted to First Hospital in Kingston through an assessment challenge.
Initially assessed at $21.2 million, the value of the Wyoming Avenue property was lowered to $9.65 million.
“That’s a loss of $17,000 in property tax. That hit us,” Keating said.
Although it will take time, Keating said he’s confident the municipality will bounce back and recoup losses with commercial and residential construction projects on vacant lots or through rehabilitation of existing structures.
“There are quite a few potential projects, some in the very beginning phases,” Keating said.
West Pittston also was on the losing end, with a $2.3 million reduction in assessment.
Borough manager Savino Bonita attributed the loss to the demolition of flood-prone properties and reductions granted through assessment appeals. Residents and municipal officials have been pushing for levee protection since the borough was hit hard by record Susquehanna River flooding in 2011.
