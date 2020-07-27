Rep. Toohil cancels Senior Expo due to COVID-19 concerns

July 27, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
HAZLETON – Due to the ongoing public health crisis, Rep. Tarah Toohil Monday announced that her annual Senior Citizens Expo has been canceled.

The event is normally scheduled to take place in September at Laurel Mall in Hazle Township.

“Our expo has grown into a popular community event and my staff and I have a wonderful time hosting it every year,” said Toohil, R-Butler Township. “We made the decision to cancel due to safety concerns surrounding the pandemic and the current restrictions regarding large gatherings. Seniors are also our most vulnerable population and I didn’t want to put any of them at risk. We look forward to seeing everybody at next year’s expo.”

Toohil’s Senior Expo annually attracts hundreds of older residents who attend to learn about the programs and services available to them from dozens of exhibitors.