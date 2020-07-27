Plymouth man charged with possessing items stolen from Plymouth Township residence

PLYMOUTH TWP. — State police at Wyoming arrested a man from Plymouth when he was allegedly caught with items reported stolen from a residence on West Popular Street on Sunday.

Terrence Robert Schell, 37, of East Walnut Street, was arrested when he was found standing outside a Jeep Cherokee that troopers located in the parking lot of a gasoline service station on Bear Creek Boulevard in Plains Township just before 3:30 p.m.

Schell and the Jeep were linked to the theft of items reported stolen by Marty Griffith from his West Popular Street residence, according to court records.

Griffith reported a 2008 Chevrolet box truck, tools, cash, Social Security cards, a Hi-Point .45-caliber handgun were stolen from his residence including vehicle titles from a safe, court records say.

Griffith told state police, the complaint says, Sandra Davis was the only person who knew the code to the safe. A neighbor allegedly told Griffith that Davis and an unknown man were walking around the house.

Griffith claimed Davis drives a Jeep Cherokee that has front end damage.

Within 30 minutes of Griffith reporting items stolen from his residence, state police spotted Schell standing outside the Jeep at the service station.

Items listing Griffith’s name were allegedly found inside the Jeep, including methamphetamine discovered in a backpack.

State police said Schell displayed bloodshot and glossy eyes and admitted he smoked methamphetamine, the complaint says.

After Schell was arrested, he provided the location of the stolen box truck that was later recovered.

No charges have been filed against Davis.

Schell was arraigned Monday by District Judge Brian Tupper of Kingston Township on charges of receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance and a traffic citation. He was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.