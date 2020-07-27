Suspicious death investigation in Plains Township; One person in custody on drug charges

PLAINS TWP. — A man is jailed without bail on misdemeanor drug possession charges while township police and Luzerne County detectives investigate a suspicious death at 91 Cleveland St.

Police arrested Mark Giovine, 55, who resides at the residence, after finding a spoon and wax packets with white residue in his pockets, according to court records.

Investigators became interested in speaking with Giovine during an investigation of a suspicious death inside the residence on Sunday.

Giovine was located on railroad tracks near George Avenue just after 5 p.m. and refused to obey verbal commands by investigators, court records say.

During a pat-down search, investigators allegedly found a spoon and wax packets in his pocket.

Once Giovine was taken to the township police department, he attempted to remove two wax packets containing a white substance, court records say.

Giovine allegedly told investigators he uses multiple heroin packets a day.

Court records filed against Giovine does not include information about the death investigation.

Luzerne County Coroner Frank Hacken said his office is investigating a suspicious death in Plains Township and forensic pathologist Dr. Gary Ross is scheduled to perform an autopsy.

Township Police Chief Dale Binker would only say they are treating the investigation as a suspicious death. He refused to say if foul play is suspected.

Giovine was charged with misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned by District Judge Joseph Spagnuolo Jr. in Plains Township who jailed him without bail citing two other drug possession cases pending in county court.