Nanticoke route for Rockin’ the County announced

July 27, 2020 Patrick Kernan
NANTICOKE — This Friday brings another installment in the county’s ongoing Rockin’ the County summer concert series, and now we know what route the traveling band will be taking as they wind their way through the hilly streets of Nanticoke.

The Husty Brothers and Ellie Rose will bring the Music of Woodstock this coming Friday, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Nanticoke Area Football Field.

From there, the flatbed truck carrying the musicians will turn left onto Kosciuszko Street, heading onto East Washington Street before making a left onto East Church Street.

Then, the band will make a right onto South Walnut Street, followed by a left onto East Broad Street, turning back onto South Main Street toward Patriot Square.

Upon completing a trip around the square, the band will turn left onto East Greet, South Prospect and East Broad streets before heading back onto South Market Street.

The parade will conclude at the Citizens Bank on Market Street.

A map of the parade route is attached to this story.

The Nanticoke leg of Rockin’ the County, a socially distant concert series that replaces last year’s popular Rockin’ the River series due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, is now the third entry in the parade-style concert.

Two more such concerts will be held; next week the concert will occur in the Kingston and Forty Fort area, and a Wilkes-Barre date which has yet to be officially announced after the original date for it was postponed due to rain

