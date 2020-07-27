Mountain Top resident Demko tapped to lead Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board

July 27, 2020 William O'Boyle Local, News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
PSP conduct 1,709 compliance checks; issue 64 warnings

Pennsylvania State Police Liquor Control Enforcement Officers visited 1,709 licensed liquor establishments from Friday, July 24 through Sunday, July 26 to ensure businesses are abiding by COVID-19 mitigation requirements that include social distancing, masking, and other health and safety requirements of the liquor code.

Liquor Control Enforcement Officers issued 64 warnings for failing to follow COVID-19 requirements. Compliance checks are unannounced and can occur anywhere in the commonwealth, although the focus is on areas experiencing higher coronavirus transmission rates.

Among other requirements, all businesses and employees in the restaurant and retail food service industry authorized to conduct in-person activities are mandated to:

• Require all customers to wear masks while entering, exiting or otherwise traveling throughout the restaurant or retail food service business (face masks may be removed while seated). Further, employees are required to wear masks at all times.

• Provide at least six feet between parties at tables or physical barriers between customers where booths are arranged back to back.

• Ensure maximum occupancy limits for indoor and outdoor areas are posted and enforced.

State police checked 378 businesses in the Wilkes-Barre are and issued 4 warnings.

Violators may face administrative citation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement. Continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk, either through the citation process or upon application for renewal. More information is available on the enforcement page of the state police COVID-19 portal.

Complaints regarding licensees not complying with COVID-19 mitigation mandates may be directed to the BLCE at 1-800-932-0602 or reported through the BLCE’s online complaint form.

WILKES-BARRE — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board on Monday announced the appointment of Michael Demko as PLCB executive director, effective Aug. 8, following the retirement of Charlie Mooney after more than 39 years of service to the PLCB.

Demko holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from King’s College and an associate degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Luzerne County Community College. Demko lives in the Mountain Top area with his wife, Jacqueline. They have two adult daughters.

“On behalf of the PLCB, we sincerely thank Charlie for his tireless dedication and commitment to the agency for four decades, including his key leadership during one of the most transformative periods in our agency’s history following the passage of Act 39 of 2016,” said Chairman of the Board Tim Holden. “Charlie’s unparalleled experience with our business and the respect he’s earned over his career from colleagues throughout the beverage alcohol industry will certainly be missed. We wish Charlie the best in retirement and look forward to the new leadership Michael will provide.”

Demko currently serves as Chief Operating Officer of the PLCB, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the agency and directing core business functions related to finance, procurement, wholesale and retail operations, marketing and merchandising, and supply chain.

In his new role, Demko will be responsible for directing the administrative and business operations of the agency and managing the executive team. He will provide leadership, strategic planning, and recommendations for agency initiatives to the Board.

The PLCB regulates the distribution of beverage alcohol in Pennsylvania, operates 600 wine and spirits stores statewide, and licenses 20,000 alcohol producers, retailers, and handlers.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.