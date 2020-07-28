Beyond the Byline: Need for blood serious amid pandemic

July 28, 2020 William O'Boyle News
By Bill OBoyle [email protected]
Bill O’Boyle

A donor waits paitently for her blood to be drawn during a 2018 blood drive. Alana Mauger, Biomedical Field Marketing and Communications at American Red Cross, said as COVID-19 cases surge across the country, the American Red Cross now has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma — a type of blood donation collected from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 containing antibodies that might help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

File Photo

WILKES-BARRE — Today we’re talking about blood.

The need for it.

It’s serious.

Alana Mauger, Biomedical Field Marketing and Communications at American Red Cross, said as COVID-19 cases surge across the country, the American Red Cross now has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma — a type of blood donation collected from individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 containing antibodies that might help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

Since April, Mauger said thousands of COVID-19 survivors have given convalescent plasma, enabling the Red Cross to collect and distribute more than 20,000 lifesaving convalescent plasma products nationwide, including over 3,500 in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

According to a news release from the Red Cross, “Right now, the American Red Cross has an emergency shortage of convalescent plasma, a potentially lifesaving treatment for patients with COVID-19. The Red Cross has seen demand for convalescent plasma more than double over the last month as the number of coronavirus cases increases across the U.S. Nationally, convalescent plasma products are now being distributed faster than donations are coming in.”

Mauger said individuals who have fully recovered and received a verified COVID-19 diagnosis are urged to sign up to give convalescent plasma now by completing the donor eligibility form at RedCrossBlood.org/plasma4covid.

Mauger said though this summer may feel different than summers past, one thing remains constant: the need for blood donations to help save lives. The Red Cross is urging healthy individuals to give blood to restock the shelves for patients battling disease and facing the unexpected.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mauger said people across the country have stepped up to help by giving blood or platelets with the Red Cross. Blood donations from healthy individuals are just as essential now to meet patient needs, and those who gave this spring may be eligible to help again.

Donation appointments can be made for the coming days and weeks by downloading the free Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

As a thank-you for helping ensure a stable blood supply, those who come to give blood, platelets or plasma, including convalescent plasma, Aug. 1-Sept. 3 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon.* Plus, come to give by Aug. 31 and automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for four to Cedar Point or Knott’s Berry Farm, redeemable through the 2021 season!

This is serious stuff, folks. Take the time to do your part.

The pandemic has caused so many people to get sick and far too many have died. Whatever we can do to push back on this virus and save lives, we must do.

As we await a vaccine or some medical cure for coronavirus, we must continue to fight the battle. We must wear our masks, social distance, self-isolate.

And now we see that we must also be even more selfless and give our blood.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.

