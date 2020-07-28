Police Blotter

Wrecked vehicle found with bullet holes

WILKES-BARRE — City police reported finding a wrecked vehicle with several bullet holes in a parking lot at Carey Avenue and Horton streets Sunday morning.

Police said the owner of the vehicle denied knowing anything about the bullet holes. Four shell casings were recovered near the vehicle, police said.

Police said the vehicle had heavy front-end damage. It was not known where the vehicle sustained the damage.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Wilkes-Barre police at 570-208-4200 option 6.

Three cited for loud party

WILKES-BARRE — City police cited three people after investigating a loud party on Buttonwood Avenue early Sunday morning.

Police responded to a residence just before 2:30 a.m. when Nathifa Kalifa Guy, 27, of Edwardsville, initiated a struggle with officers.

Guy and an officer fell through a railing during the struggle, police said.

Guy was charged with defiant trespass, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness. She was released on $5,000 unsecured bail after being arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper of Kingston Township.

Police also charged Kartier Sherry, 19, of Scranton, with prohibited offensive weapons, false identification to law enforcement, disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and underage drinking. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $5,000 bail.

Police said Dalton Green, age unknown, who owns the residence, was issued citations for violating the city’s noise ordinance after being warned several times earlier in the night.

Man charged after domestic disturbance

HANOVER TWP. — Township police say they arrested Jeffrey Arnott, 32, after investigating a domestic disturbance on Steele Street on Saturday.

Arnott was charged with strangulation, simple assault and harassment. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $2,500 following an arraignment by District Judge Brian Tupper of Kingston Township.