Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area does poorly in ranking of ‘most educated cities’

July 28, 2020 Mark Guydish Local, News
By Mark Guydish [email protected]
A new ranking of 150 metro areas in the nation says the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area is not particularly well-educated. File photo

A new ranking of 150 metro areas in the nation says the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area is not particularly well-educated.

File photo

Bad news, coal crackers: A new ranking of 150 metro areas in the nation says we’re not particularly well-educated.

The consolation: We comfortably avoided the ignominy of being in the bottom 10, coming in at number 124.

That’s better than Reading, which at number 132 was the lowest-ranked Pennsylvania Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) on the list. But it’s a far cry from the Pittsburgh MSA, ranking 39th. Strictly speaking, Philadelphia was the highest ranking in the state at 35, but that MSA actually covers parts of three other states: New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.

Well, OK, technically a bit of Pennsylvania (Pike County, according to a 2010 state map of MSAs) falls under the domain of the New York/Newark/Jersey City MSA, which ranks higher, at 26.

The rankings were done by wallethub.com, a website that bills itself as “dedicated to helping people efficiently attain top WalletFitness so they may enjoy life instead of worrying about money.”

They looked at things like education attainment (percent 25 and older in the MSA with college degrees) public school and institutions of higher education quality, summer learning opportunities and more. All told there were 11 “metrics” broken down into two categories, “educational attainment” and “quality of education and attainment gap.”

The local MSA, which covers Scranton, Wilkes-Barre and Hazleton, didn’t do well in either, ranking 122nd in attainment and 135th in quality of education.

If you want to live where the smart folk gather, the Ann Arbor MSA in Michigan is the place to move, ranking number one in both overall categories. So, go Wolverines?

And the least-educated MSA in the country? Visalia-Porterville, California. If you know the way to San Jose, go there and head southeast about three hours to reach Visalia (Porterville’s about 30 miles further southeast).

Complete rankings are online at wallethub.com.

Reach Mark Guydish at 570-991-6112 or on Twitter @TLMarkGuydish
Mark Guydish
About Mark Guydish 206 Articles
Mark Guydish is the seventh of nine children born in West Hazleton. He earned his degree at Penn State, ran a bike shop, bicycled across the country, and worked as a paid EMT before joining the Times Leader in 1995 where he met and married feature writer Mary Therese Biebel. He has covered most beats, done editorial page work, columns, graphics and most recently "test kitchens" with MT. His main beat is education.