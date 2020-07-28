Wilkes-Barre Police Department testing body cameras

WILKES-BARRE — A program to equip all city police officers with body cameras is underway, Mayor George Brown said Monday.

The funding is in place to purchase the cameras, the Wilkes-Barre Police Department is testing camera and the Wilkes-Barre Police Benevolent Association, representing city police officers, supports the program, Brown said.

“We’ve been working on this pretty good. So I want to get this done as soon as possible,” Brown said.

The mayor raised the topic of the cameras at the June 11 city council meeting when he also announced the creation of a citizen advisory committee to work with police on improving community relations.

At the time, Black Lives Matter demonstrators were holding marches and protests in the city and throughout the country, demanding an end to police brutality and racial injustice in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Brown further provided an update on the cameras during his July 24 “State of the City” address on the city’s Facebook page.

“I’m happy to join Chief Joe Coffay to announce the Wilkes-Barre Police Department has met and negotiated with several companies in order to determine the most economical and efficient choice in equipment storage,” Brown said in the post.

The department has been testing cameras, received quotes from two of three companies and purchased a dedicated server to store camera information, Brown said. The city is awaiting the third and final quote, he said.

In an email Coffay said, “We are looking for quality equipment that does what we need it to do and has accessible storage that fits our needs to protect our officers.”

The department would have to create a written policy for the cameras and is reviewing existing policies on the use and access of the camera and that footage compiled, Coffay said.

Like the mayor, the police chief said he would like to have the cameras in use as soon as possible for all officers in the more than 80-member department. Coffay could end up wearing one if his duties require him to, he said.

Coffay said he could not provide a cost at this time.

“That all depends on the number of units, type of storage and what company we chose,” he said, adding he still has to meet with the third company.

Brown said he is still in the process of accepting applications for the nine-member Wilkes-Barre Police Advisory Committee. He said he does not need the approval of city council to create the committee made up of the mayor, the police chief and seven people appointed by the mayor representing the city’s diversity.

Some council members said they preferred the advisory committee to the Citizen Police Review Board proposed by councilwoman Beth Gilbert McBride.

By a vote of 3-2 at its July 16 meeting council rejected the proposed ordinance that would have created the board with the authority to investigate allegations of police misconduct and make recommendations to the mayor and police chief on what actions to take.

The PBA held off in its support of the review board. In an email seeking comment on it at the time of the vote, the PBA said it “is willing to discuss any initiative designed to improve our relationship and standing with the community. For example, we are behind the acquisition of body cameras for our members to enhance transparency.”

