Investigation in Canada leads to child pornography arrest of Wilkes-Barre Township man

WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A man from Wilkes-Barre Township was arrested Monday on child pornography charges in an investigation that initiated in Ontario, Canada, according to court records.

Michael Dale Lyons, 53, of Indian Creek Drive, allegedly admitted to troopers with the state police Computer Crime Lab that he has viewed child pornography for 15 years for self-gratification, court records say.

Investigators were led to Lyons’ residence when a Canadian citizen in Thunder Bay, Ontario, was arrested on similar charges in January.

Lyons was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township on 20 counts of child pornography. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $75,000 bail.

According to the criminal complaint:

An examination of devices seized during the Canadian investigation resulted in potential targets in the United States, including a person with the user name “Milkcow.”

Investigators traced Internet connections and “Milkcow” to Lyons’ residence.

A special agent with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security visited Lyons’ residence on July 23 but was not able to contact him. A message was left with the building manager.

Lyons called the special agent and arrangements were made to meet at his residence on Monday.

During the interview, Lyons admitted he took part in chats using the “Milkcow” user name he explained were purely fantasy, the complaint says.

Numerous images of naked girls were found saved on a Samsung S4 tablet inside Lyons’ residence, according to the complaint.

A search warrant was later executed allowing investigators to inspect electronic devices allegedly uncovering numerous images of child pornography.

Lyons told investigators he has viewed child pornography once every two weeks for 15 years and masturbates while looking at the images. He also claimed he has chatted with other people about fantasies involving sex with children, the complaint says.