Plymouth police capture New Jersey homicide suspect

July 28, 2020 Edward Lewis Blotter, Local, News
By Ed Lewis [email protected]
Carter, Facebook - Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office

PLYMOUTH — A man wanted for his role in the deadly shooting of a 17-year-old girl in Jersey City, N.J., earlier this month was captured when he was found hiding in an attic of a residence on East Shawnee Avenue Tuesday morning.

Borough police along with U.S. Marshals said Jahquell Carter, 24, barricaded himself inside the attic and attempted to break free by bashing a wall at about 7 a.m.

Carter surrendered and was charged with being a fugitive from justice. He was arraigned by District Judge Donald Whittaker in Nanticoke and jailed without bail at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility. An extradition hearing is scheduled before Luzerne County President Judge Michael T. Vough later this week.

Carter is facing charges of conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes in Jersey City.

According to a Facebook post by the Hudson County, N.J., Prosecutor’s Office, police found Tyeah Garner with a gunshot wound to the upper body in the area of Rutgers Avenue and New Street in Jersey City on July 6. Garner was transported to the Jersey City Medical Center where she died July 7.

Heavenly Cherry, 19, was charged with first-degree murder and Izmae Tinker-Trent, 19, was charged with third-degree hindering a murder investigation, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Cherry and Tinker-Trent are jailed in Jersey City.