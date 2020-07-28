Police: Dogs pinned naked intruder

PITTSTON TWP. — A family’s pet dogs pinned a naked man who police say illegally entered a home claiming “commander god sent him to kill,” according to court records.

Police said they arrested Alan J. Oakley, 40, of Forest City, when he was found completely nude standing inside the foyer of a home on Langan Road Monday night.

Before the incident at the home, police allege Oakley caused a disturbance at VCI Emergency Vehicle Specialist on Freeport Road where he entered the facility through a garage door threatening employees.

Oakley was evaluated at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to VCI Emergency Vehicle Specialist after a man, identified as Oakley, entered the facility and threatened employees.

Employees initially believed Oakley was making a delivery.

Oakley walked through a garage door and refused to leave. Employees told police Oakley said to them, “He had to hurt us; It’s jsut what I have to do,” the complaint says.

Employees told police Oakley left in a blue Nissan Murano that police later spotted in the driveway of a home on Langan Road with the driver’s side door open.

An officer walked toward the house and heard dogs barking and people yelling inside, “Get out.”

The officer opened the front door finding a naked Oakley standing in the foyer.

One of the homeowners told police he was outside cooking food on a grill and heard his dogs began to bark. When he entered the house, he saw a naked man inside his house yelling to him to get out.

The homeowner’s wife told police she was in a bedroom when the dogs began to bark and overheard her husband yelling at a man to get out of the house.

After his arrest, Oakley told police, “God commanded him to kill us” and he was going to be “crucified,” the complaint says.

Oakley was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper in Kingston Township on three counts of criminal trespass, two counts each of terroristic threats and harassment, and one count each of defiant trespass and disorderly conduct. He was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility for lack of $50,000 bail.