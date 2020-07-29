Boscov’s won’t open on Thanksgiving Day

‘This year has reinforced the importance of family,’ CEO says

By Kevin Carroll [email protected]
The inside of Boscov’s Wilkes-Barre store is seen in this file photo. Boscov’s announced on Tuesday that all store locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in order to eliminate a highly congested shopping day in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Times Leader file photo

One of the region’s biggest names in retail is joining the list of stores that won’t be open on Thanksgiving Day this year.

Boscov’s announced on Tuesday that all store locations will be closed on Thanksgiving Day in order to eliminate a highly congested shopping day in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID-19 has required enormous efforts from our associates and they’ve more than earned this time off,” Chairman and CEO Jim Boscov said. “More than ever, this year has reinforced the importance of family and this decision allows our customers, coworkers and communities to enjoy an uninterrupted Thanksgiving meal.”

Berks County-based Boscov’s operates 48 stores in eight states, and is celebrating its 106th year as a full-service department store chain.

The Boscov’s location on South Main Street in Wilkes-Barre reopened to the public on May 30 after closing for several weeks in accordance with Pennsylvania’s COVID-19 mitigation efforts.

The store is expected to announce revised holiday shopping hours and holiday deals sometime closer to the holiday season.

Walmart recently announced its stores will not be open on Thanksgiving this year. Target and Best Buy are among those who have followed suit.